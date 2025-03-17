  • home icon
  • Travis Hunter
  "Overrated," "Gonna be a bust" - Fans troll Travis Hunter after NFL's IG page hypes up WR/CB ahead of 2025 draft

"Overrated," "Gonna be a bust" - Fans troll Travis Hunter after NFL's IG page hypes up WR/CB ahead of 2025 draft

By Gerald Ng
Modified Mar 17, 2025 16:50 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Fans troll Travis Hunter after NFL's IG page hypes up WR/CB ahead of 2025 draft (Image Credit: Imagn)

The official NFL Instagram page is excited to see wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter play in their league next season, but some fans did not share the optimism.

Instagram account @NFL posted some of Travis Hunter’s best plays from his college football career ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, starting on April 24. Hunter is expected to be one of the first players to be drafted.

After wowing fans at both Jackson State and Colorado, the tw-way star declared for the NFL Draft. He is ranked as either the top or second-best player in this year's NFL draft by most analysts, alongside Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

Sections of fans were not convinced. User @gainsbythomas predicted that Hunter is ‘gonna be a bust.’

"Gonna be a bust" - @gainsbythomas (Instagram)
“He’s gonna be mid in the NFL just wait”, user @taylor_seville commented
“Biggest draft bust in NFL history incoming”, this user @g.mm0218 wrote.
A few more comments (Instagram)

Some fans stood up for Hunter.

User @noahfrmbk commented, “that pick against ucf was just god given ability.”
Screenshot of comment (Instagram)
Another user @donpablo1st__ added that “His instincts and eye coordination is next level”
Fans support Hunter (Instagram)

This user is particular was impressed with Travis Hunter's touchdown reception against North Dakota State in last season's opener. He scored three receiving touchdowns in that game.

"That last catch was insane. That was a great game too. Wishing the best for all the Colorado boys💯"
Fans support Hunter (Instagram)

Travis Hunter is one of the most interesting draft prospects in recent NFL history

Travis Hunter has become one of the most coveted draft prospects in this year's NFL draft.

Hunter played almost every snap on both sides of the football, becoming one of the only college football players in recent history to accomplish such a feat. He lined up as a wide receiver on offense and as a cornerback on defense.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player had several highlight plays from last season. Hunter had 132 yards and three touchdowns in the opener against NDSU. Then in the game against Baylor, he delivered a crushing tackle in overtime that popped the ball loose for a fumble and sealed the game for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Those heroics were part of the reason why he won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first cornerback to win it since Charles Woodson in 1997.

He registered as a defensive back for the NFL scouting combine, but is expected to do both defensive back and wide receiver drills at the Big 12 Pro Day that takes place between Tuesday and Friday.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
हिन्दी