  "Own this fraud": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets sacked during Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

“Own this fraud”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets sacked during Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:53 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' second sack of the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener had a lot of fans talking. The rookie quarterback was given the keys to the car for the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, another team trying to find its identity in the NFL.

After a solid first half in which he completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns, Sanders returned, ready to continue to dominate the Panthers' defense.

The NFC South squad had a surprise ready for Sanders, and Demani Richardson sacked him at 13:23 in the third quarter.

Many reacted to this big play, with Panthers fans praising Richardson for getting the stop against Sanders.

"We own this fraud," one fan said.
"Doing the work," another fan said.
"Start this man over nick Scott already," another fan wrote.
Others sided with Shedeur Sanders and mocked the Panthers' starters for being dominated by the Browns' fourth-string quarterback.

"Yall defense is GARBAGE," one fan said.
"Panthers started playing their ones and Cleveland didn’t. Sanders beating the Panthers best. Kinda sad," another fan noted.
"be gentle with shedeur u bums," another fan added.

Shedeur Sanders didn't have the most first-team reps during training camp and having the opportunity to start, at least in preseason, could be major for him. Ahead of the game, he ranked fourth on the Browns' unofficial depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

If he can put up more solid performances throughout the preseason, Shedeur may well be in QB1 conversations once the season begins.

Robert Griffin III lauds Shedeur Sanders' NFL-level traits amid preseason debut

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III had strong words for Shedeur Sanders while he dominated the field with the Cleveland Browns. The retired quarterback, who rooted for the rookie since his college days, praised Sanders and noted all the traits he showed during his first professional game.

"Shedeur Sanders’ decision making has been NFL level. His pocket precise has been NFL Level. His field vision has been NFL Level. His playmaking ability has been NFL Level. But WE ALREADY KNEW THAT."

As the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders' future with the Browns could be in jeopardy, more so since they have a four-man quarterback race. If he continues to play at this level, there won't be many reasons to keep him off a roster.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
