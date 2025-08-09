“Own this fraud”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets sacked during Browns vs. Panthers preseason game

Shedeur Sanders' second sack of the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener had a lot of fans talking. The rookie quarterback was given the keys to the car for the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, another team trying to find its identity in the NFL.After a solid first half in which he completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns, Sanders returned, ready to continue to dominate the Panthers' defense.The NFC South squad had a surprise ready for Sanders, and Demani Richardson sacked him at 13:23 in the third quarter.Many reacted to this big play, with Panthers fans praising Richardson for getting the stop against Sanders.&quot;We own this fraud,&quot; one fan said.panthersfan @Randomrand37764LINKWe own this fraud&quot;Doing the work,&quot; another fan said.Evan Guthrie @EvanGuthrieLINKDoing the work 🏈&quot;Start this man over nick Scott already,&quot; another fan wrote.Bryce Young’s door dash career @BryceLegette30LINKStart this man over nick Scott alreadyOthers sided with Shedeur Sanders and mocked the Panthers' starters for being dominated by the Browns' fourth-string quarterback.&quot;Yall defense is GARBAGE,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Panthers started playing their ones and Cleveland didn’t. Sanders beating the Panthers best. Kinda sad,&quot; another fan noted.&quot;be gentle with shedeur u bums,&quot; another fan added.Shedeur Sanders didn't have the most first-team reps during training camp and having the opportunity to start, at least in preseason, could be major for him. Ahead of the game, he ranked fourth on the Browns' unofficial depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.If he can put up more solid performances throughout the preseason, Shedeur may well be in QB1 conversations once the season begins.Robert Griffin III lauds Shedeur Sanders' NFL-level traits amid preseason debutFormer NFL star Robert Griffin III had strong words for Shedeur Sanders while he dominated the field with the Cleveland Browns. The retired quarterback, who rooted for the rookie since his college days, praised Sanders and noted all the traits he showed during his first professional game.&quot;Shedeur Sanders’ decision making has been NFL level. His pocket precise has been NFL Level. His field vision has been NFL Level. His playmaking ability has been NFL Level. But WE ALREADY KNEW THAT.&quot;As the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders' future with the Browns could be in jeopardy, more so since they have a four-man quarterback race. If he continues to play at this level, there won't be many reasons to keep him off a roster.