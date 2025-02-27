"Owner is a cheapskate" - NFL fans react as Bengals reportedly fail to provide three meals per day to players

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the teams under scrutiny this offseason, and now there is another bullet in the chamber for doubters. The NFL Player Association released player polls for all 32 teams, and the Bengals did poorly.

Ad

According to the survey, the team's cafeteria was ranked dead last in two categories.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to social media to roast the Cincinnati Bengals about their bottom-ranked status in that area.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Time for them to budget Skyline Chili in there." One person joked on Twitter

Expand Tweet

Ad

"My sources tell me they only serve GoldStar Chili for their players twice a day & only Burrow is allowed to have Skyline." One commenter joked under the post

Fans criticized ownership's willingness to spend money as a significant issue with the franchise.

"The Benglas being the worst in any category just does not surprise me at all. Let's all just recognize their owner is more concerned with making profit than doing what it takes to win a Lombardi." Someone wrote on social media

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Mike brown is too cheap to pay players I'm not surprised by this at all." Another person commented on the post

It will be interesting to see if potential free agents remain interested in joining the team or staying with their respective franchises.

What should the Cincinnati Bengals target in the 2025 NFL draft?

Defense. Hence, Al Golden - a former Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator - has been hired to headline the Bengals' defensive unit revitalization operation.

The team needs a cornerback who can stomp down outstanding wide receivers in the AFC North division. With cornerback Mike Hilton set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Cincinnati Bengals must find someone capable of making an immediate impact to help the team return to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.