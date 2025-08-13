“P***ification of America”: Patriots WR Mack Hollins explains why he refuses to wear shoes into games

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins walks into games barefoot. On the August 5 episode of "Bussin’ With The Boys," Hollins explained his unusual habit, saying he goes shoeless on game days no matter the weather, except when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

Ad

Hollins, who joined the Patriots in March 2025 after a season with the Buffalo Bills, said he started training barefoot years ago after an injury.

“I got hurt seven years ago. Started training barefoot," Hollins shared. "Found these guys in Australia called MMT. They trained. They showed up to Philly. I flew them out barefoot off the plane. I'm like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' Same way y'all look at me. That's how I looked at them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Started training with them. And then like three, four years ago, I was like, "What's the point of the shoes now?" I just don't pack them. Other than bathrooms in airports, that's the only time I wear shoes.,” he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added that walking into games without shoes has been his routine for the last three to four years. The veteran receiver also shared his philosophy behind the practice.

Ad

“People are so soft now. Like, bro, do something hard for once. It's not even hard to wear no shoes. But if it gets below 35, I'm not an idiot. I'll put shoes on. But walking in the games, no matter what, I have to be barefoot,” Hollins said, calling it the opposite of what he described as the “p***ification of America.”

Ad

While Hollins avoids shoes in public when he can, he does make exceptions for restaurants if he’s with a group, although he admits he gets kicked out if he’s alone.

“That’s what Uber Eats is for,” he joked.

Ad

Mack Hollins praises the new Patriots’ work culture

Mack Hollins also discussed his experience in New England on the August 5 episode of "Bussin’ With The Boys." He said the culture has been great, with a strong focus on hard work and getting things done.

Hollins added that working with coach Mike Vrabel is helpful because he has played the game himself, so when he gives advice, it’s clear he knows what he’s talking about.

Ad

The wide receiver said:

"Having Mike, who also played, he understands like when he says something, it's like, 'Okay, he's actually probably done it.' Like he's done some of the things he's telling us to do. So, it works out. It's like, 'Okay, cool.' I can I can hear where he's coming from cuz he could pull up some tape of him actually doing it. He's not just talking out his ass."

Ad

Mack Hollins began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2017, and he won Super Bowl LII with them.

He then played for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders and had his best season.

Mack Hollins spent 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons in a depth receiver role and moved to the Buffalo Bills in 2024 before arriving in New England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.