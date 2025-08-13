“P***ification of America”: Patriots WR Mack Hollins explains why he refuses to wear shoes into games

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins walks into games barefoot. On the August 5 episode of "Bussin’ With The Boys," Hollins explained his unusual habit, saying he goes shoeless on game days no matter the weather, except when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.
Hollins, who joined the Patriots in March 2025 after a season with the Buffalo Bills, said he started training barefoot years ago after an injury.
“I got hurt seven years ago. Started training barefoot," Hollins shared. "Found these guys in Australia called MMT. They trained. They showed up to Philly. I flew them out barefoot off the plane. I'm like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' Same way y'all look at me. That's how I looked at them.
"Started training with them. And then like three, four years ago, I was like, "What's the point of the shoes now?" I just don't pack them. Other than bathrooms in airports, that's the only time I wear shoes.,” he said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
He added that walking into games without shoes has been his routine for the last three to four years. The veteran receiver also shared his philosophy behind the practice.
“People are so soft now. Like, bro, do something hard for once. It's not even hard to wear no shoes. But if it gets below 35, I'm not an idiot. I'll put shoes on. But walking in the games, no matter what, I have to be barefoot,” Hollins said, calling it the opposite of what he described as the “p***ification of America.”
While Hollins avoids shoes in public when he can, he does make exceptions for restaurants if he’s with a group, although he admits he gets kicked out if he’s alone.
“That’s what Uber Eats is for,” he joked.
Mack Hollins praises the new Patriots’ work culture
Mack Hollins also discussed his experience in New England on the August 5 episode of "Bussin’ With The Boys." He said the culture has been great, with a strong focus on hard work and getting things done.
Hollins added that working with coach Mike Vrabel is helpful because he has played the game himself, so when he gives advice, it’s clear he knows what he’s talking about.
The wide receiver said:
"Having Mike, who also played, he understands like when he says something, it's like, 'Okay, he's actually probably done it.' Like he's done some of the things he's telling us to do. So, it works out. It's like, 'Okay, cool.' I can I can hear where he's coming from cuz he could pull up some tape of him actually doing it. He's not just talking out his ass."
Mack Hollins began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2017, and he won Super Bowl LII with them.
He then played for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders and had his best season.
Mack Hollins spent 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons in a depth receiver role and moved to the Buffalo Bills in 2024 before arriving in New England.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.