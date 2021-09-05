Packers 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

Predictions for the Packers 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2021 NFL season firmly in the spotlight. After consecutive NFC Championship appearances, the Packers must take the next step.

The Packers will hope that disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers can help them reach the next level. After an offseason of drama, Rodgers is back in Wisconsin for his last dance.

It is never dull following the Packers. They are one of the blue riband franchises in the NFC. Stories and controversy follow them around every day. The 2021 season promises more of the same. It's time to predict what may happen to the Packers in 2021.

#1 - Rodgers goes wire-to-wire for the MVP award

In a ruthlessly candid press conference at Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers broke his silence. Rodgers criticized the front office and ownership of the Packers. That happened after Rodgers agreed to return to the Packers for 2021.

Rodgers only returned because the Packers granted his wish to leave after the 2021 season. The future Hall of Famer will desperately want to open up the market. He'll want as many teams as possible phoning him.

Rodgers' best way of doing that is simple. Win the MVP award again. Despite nearing 40, Rodgers isn't slowing down. Last season was the best of his career as he romped away with the MVP. In LaFleur's quarterback-friendly offense, Rodgers dissected teams as the Packers utilized the 49ers' offensive blueprint.

Finally, Rodgers wears an enormous chip on his shoulder. He's not content with the success he's enjoyed. Rodgers is hellbent on showing how great he is. Rodgers is also vengeful. Like his mentor Brett Favre, who went to Minnesota, Rodgers wants the powerbrokers to squirm. The scorned quarterback is a dangerous quarterback.

#2 - Rashan Gary makes the Pro Bowl

Michigan alum Rashan Gary's spent two years threatening to break out. Gary will break out for the Packers in the 2021 season. Gary's snap count jumped up to 44% in 2020. That increased from 24% in 2019.

Gary began to make noise as he took more snaps on the defense. Sacks and quarterback hurry numbers increased, while his missed tackle rate decreased. It's fair to say that Gary stepped up and enjoyed his sophomore season.

The Packers love to draft and develop players. Gary is ready to take the next step in his development. Incumbent pass rusher Preston Smith is entering the final two years of his contract. Moreover, he endured a lackluster 2020 season.

It is now time for Rashan Gary. He has a chance to steal the starting spot. He's got a high motor, has developed his pass-rushing skills and is a physical presence in the running game.

The Packers make the Superbowl.

Don't get sidetracked by the drama off the field. The Green Bay Packers are an excellent football team. They've got the best quarterback in the NFL, the best wide receiver, and an offensive guru as head coach.

Add all that offensive stardust to a talent-packed defense, and the Packers are too good not to make the Superbowl. Rodgers' hunger for his last dance could be an unstoppable driving force. After two near-misses, the third time will be the charm for the Green Bay Packers.

