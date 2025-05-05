Packers' Christian Watson drops crucial update on injury ahead of minicamp

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson offered a key update on his recovery ahead of minicamp. He sustained a knee injury during the Packers’ regular-season finale against the Bears in Week 18. The non-contact injury led to an ACL tear and additional knee damage, effectively ending his season. The injury was confirmed on Jan. 6.

As reported by FOX News reporter Ellie French on Sunday, Watson said he was encouraged by his progress and happy to be back around his teammates.

“Definitely happy to be back,” Watson said. “Being around the guys – it's always a little different when you're around the team. A little bit more life to the party. But recovery's going really well, I'm in a really good spot.

“I was raised to be a fighter and to chase after the things that I want. I've gotten a lot in my life that I want to so far, but there's still a lot of things that I want, so I'm going to keep fighting for it.”

Coach Matt LaFleur addressed Christian Watson’s status, stating that the third-year receiver has “been outstanding” in his recovery process and is doing everything he can to get back on the field. LaFleur praised Watson’s work ethic during rehabilitation but acknowledged that the injury timing puts his availability for the early part of the 2025 season in question, via USA Today’s Ryan Wood.

As of now, he’s not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Matt LaFleur calls Christian Watson a “freak” as WR battles heat up in Green Bay

Matt LaFleur gave an update on Christian Watson as rookie minicamp began. LaFleur said Watson “looks like a freak” – alluding to his great shape.

“He looks like a freak, like he always does, in a positive way,” LaFleur said of Watson. “He’s been great, he’s been outstanding. Just great attitude and he’s working hard.”

Watson has had trouble staying healthy. He concluded last season with 29 receptions for 620 yards and two TDs over 15 games. He previously dealt with recurring hamstring injuries that sidelined him for stretches in 2023 as well.

Given Green Bay’s investment in wideouts Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the 2025 draft, alongside a crowded receiver room, Watson could face stiff competition for snaps upon return.

