Packers coach gives 5-word update on MarShawn Lloyd's injury recovery

The Green Bay Packers used their third round pick, No. 88 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to select USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd. Despite being a mid to high round selection, fans of the Green Bay Packers were unable to see Lloyd for the majority of the 2024 season due to a combination of various different injuries.

In the preseason, Lloyd suffered a combination of hip and hamstring injuries. Once healed from that, Lloyd suffered an ankle injury in week 2 of the season, something that caused him to miss over a month of the NFL season. Right when he was nearing a return from that injury, Lloyd was diagnosed with appendicitis and required emergency surgery, something that cost him the remainder of the year.

However, Packers running back coach Ben Sirmans cleared the air on Wednesday regarding the status of Lloyd heading into training camp. NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Matt Schneidman took to X to share the report.

"Ben Sirmans on MarShawn Lloyd: 'Everything’s full go for him.'"

It is great news for Lloyd as his first season in the National Football League finished with a stat line of one game played, six carries, 15 rushing yards, no rushing touchdowns, one reception, three receiving yards, and no receiving touchdowns.

What will MarShawn Lloyd's role be in the Green Bay offense?

It will be interesting to see the role Lloyd creates in the Green Bay offense in 2025. He is an extremely exciting running back who had an impressive career at the college football level. However, the Packers also have superstar running back Josh Jacobs, who was one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2024.

In 2024, Jacobs had 1,329 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 36 receptions, 342 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown for the Packers. This led to Jacobs being a Pro Bowler last year.

As Jacobs is only 27 years of age and only entering the second year of a four year deal he signed prior to last season, it is hard to imagine that Lloyd surpasses him in the depth chart in 2025. However, it is clear that Lloyd has the skills and ability to challenge Jacobs and at least cut into the workhorse usage Jacobs received last year.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

