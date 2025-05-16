Packers coach makes major announcement about former 7th-round pick CB Kalen King 

Kalen King spent his collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Green Bay Packers then drafted the cornerback in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft. After signing his rookie deal in May 2024, King was released by the team and then re-signed to the practice squad in August 2024.

Despite not seeing the field as a rookie, it looks like Kalen King might get an opportunity to prove himself this upcoming season. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the cornerback has been making a positive impression during the offseason.

In a tweet on X/Twitter, Schneidman quoted Packers defensive pass-game coordinator Derrick Ansley sharing his thoughts on King. According to Ansley, King has been performing well during their offseason training:

"Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley on CB Kalen King: 'I don't wanna speak too soon-knock on wood- but he's looking really good out there.'"

In December 2024, King was made a part of Week 14's gameday roster. At the end of the season, the Packers signed him to a future contract in January 2025.

During his three-season stint with the Nittany Lions, the cornerback played in a total of 38 games. He recorded a total of 82 tackles, six tackles for loss and three interceptions. King was honored as a Second-Team All-Big Ten for the 2023 season.

Apart from King, the team currently has Nate Hobbs, Kamal Hadden and Jonathan Baldwin on the CB depth chart. If the ex-Penn State star continues to impress, then he might find himself serving as the backup to Hobbs.

Packers defensive coordinator has high expectations for Nate Hobbs

Hobbs spent his initial career with the Las Vegas Raiders. In March, he joined Green Bay on a four-year deal worth $48 million. The fifth-year veteran is expected to take over as the starting cornerback on the depth chart.

The team's defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, is excited to work with Hobbs for the upcoming season. During an interview Monday, he praised the cornerback's game and talent on the field.

"Nate can play outside and Nate can play inside. We're going to have him do both," Hafley said. "When you're getting ready for free agency and you're evaluating tape, that's one thing you love about him... He's competitive, he's tough, he's physical, he plays the game fast. You can tell he loves it...

"And he's been a great addition, and he does give you that versatility where you can move him around. And again, I'm a big fan of that," he added.

Last season, Nate Hobbs played in 11 games for the Raiders after missing four due to an injury. He finished with a total of 49 tackles, one interception and two tackles for loss.

