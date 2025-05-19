“Packers are cowards” “Bunch of softies”: NFL fans react as league prepares to vote on banning Eagles’ controversial "tush push"

NFL fans aren't happy as the league is set to vote on banning the Philadelphia Eagles' controversial tush push.

The tush push has been scrutinized since the Eagles have done it, as fans have said the play shouldn't be allowed. After the play has been in the league for a couple of years, some teams have proposed banning it.

Now, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL owners will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and vote on potentially banning the tush push.

After Schefter's report came out, fans were torn on it as many took aim at the Green Bay Packers, who were vocal in wanting the play banned.

"Bunch of softies," a fan wrote.

"The Packers are cowards for proposing this. Just get better players!," a fan added.

Although some fans aren't pleased that the tush push could be banned, others think the play should be gone.

"From narratives earlier this year, it sounds like a ban is imminent," a fan wrote.

"assisting the runner should never have been made legal in the first place," a fan added.

It's clear like NFL teams, fans are torn on whether the play should be allowed or not.

"Just eliminate pushing the ball carrier from behind," a fan wrote.

"Ban it…for the sake of the fans. Nobody wants to watch this," a fan added.

The tush push is a play many fans have different feelings on, as some think it should be legal, while others think it should be banned and is boring to watch.

Packers president opens up on banning tush push

The NFL already had a discussion of banning the tush push at the league meetings, but opted to table those discussions.

Packers president Mark Murphy says the tush push being banned is about the rule that prohibits pushing a runner.

"Really what we talked about was going back to the language we had before in the league up until, I think, 2005 was when the change was made. So that would basically prohibit pushing the runner," Murphy said, via ESPN.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the pushing and pulling players isn't just about the tush push, but the overall safety of players.

"The reality of that is, I think that makes a lot of sense in many ways because that expands it beyond just that single play," Goodell said. "There are a lot of plays where you see someone pushing or pulling somebody that are not in the tush push formation that I think do have an increased risk of injury. And so, I think the committee will look at that and come back in May with some proposals."

The vote to ban the tush push is expected to come on Wednesday.

