Packers’ David Bakhtiari has NSFW clapback against Aaron Rodgers’ viral stunt at Jets training camp

Aaron Rodgers hasn't played a down this preseason, but the New York Jets quarterback has arguably gotten more attention than anyone else in the NFL.

Rodgers took to Instagram to post what at first appeared to be an endorsement of Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. However, he left a little easter egg in the image, tagging David Bahktiari as well.

He colored the text black and put it on the darkest part of the image, which happened to be his backside.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Bakhtiari commented on the uStadium post with his response:

Expand Tweet

"He knows who owns that a**!"

Rumors swell of interest in getting David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers back together at the Jets

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Aaron Rodgers already has Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Nathaniel Hackett on the squad, but another addition could be on the way.

Rumors suggest that Rodgers and Bakhtiari could reunite for the 2023 season.

Per Outkick via Pro Football Network, the New York Jets have at least discussed the idea of acquiring the tackle for Aaron Rodgers "in passing." The two are reportedly close friends and No. 8 loves to have his friends around.

Additionally, as was outlined by Robert Saleh's outburst on "Hard Knocks" this week, the offensive line is a bit of a sore spot on their star-studded roster. Even Kurt Benkert, who got an up close and personal look at the two behind closed doors, revealed an expectation for a deal to be made.

Speaking on the "Up and Adams" show, he expressed his expectations for the New York Jets:

“David Bakhtiari. I’m going to put a really hot take on this. I think there’s a chance there’s a reunion one day. Maybe this year, maybe next, I could see one more piece of the puzzle ending up in New York. I think if anyone ends there, it’s going to be David.”

The tackle turns 32 this year and NFL teams only become more likely to move away from players as they get farther away from 30 years old.

That said, the move would likely need to be done in a trade, as the tackle's current contract runs through the 2024 season.