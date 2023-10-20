Packers should draft new QB if Jordan Love fails against Sean Payton’s Broncos, claims Colin Cowherd

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-3 start to the season. After starting the season well, Love's play on the field has regressed, and the Packers have lost their last two games.

Coming off their bye week, the NFC North franchise will face the Denver Broncos this upcoming Sunday. This game will be crucial for the Packers because if they lose, it will make their road to the playoffs quite tougher.

Colin Cowherd believes that if Jordan Love plays poorly against the Broncos in Week 7, the Packers should look to draft a new quarterback next year. Here's what he said on the Herd:

"This is the test for Jordan Love, off a bye week, with an offensive coach, offensive coaches after a bye are very successful, lousy Denver defense, and running back Aaron Jones top seven-eight in the league, is I'm told back."

"If Jordan Love lays an egg against Denver's defense, Justin Fields completed 80% of his throws against this Denver defense, it is time in the building to make a move toward a quarterback in the next draft."

Next year's draft class has a lot of talented quarterbacks. While the Packers' record won't be as bad to draft Caleb Williams, if things continue to go south for them, they could be in a position to draft a player like Drake Maye or Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr.

The Denver Broncos arguably have the worst defense in the league, but last week they played quite well against the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be interesting to see how Love and the Packers fare against them.

Jordan Love isn't feeling the pressure yet

Although the outside media feels like the pressure is arising on Jordan Love, the Packers quarterback isn't feeling it. Although he was drafted in 2020, this could be considered as his rookie year in the NFL. Moreover, with young players around him, Love is bound to make some mistakes.

He can only be judged after this season, but with how much trust the franchise has in Love, it's hard to see them drafting another quarterback next year. Love has the seal of approval from Aaron Rodgers, as the New York Jets quarterback thinks that his successor will find a way to be successful in Green Bay.

