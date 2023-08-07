Packers family night: Jordan Love’s Christian Watson TD bomb has Green Bay fans believing in $22,500,000 QB

Jordan Love has massive shoes to fill for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL season. He will immediately follow the legendary careers of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre as the franchise's next quarterback in its storied history. All eyes in Green Bay will be on him as Week 1 quickly approaches.

Many Packers fans got their first opportunity to witness Jordan Love's abilities first-hand during their annual Family Night. More than 65,000 fans were in attendance at Lambeau Field to watch a full practice session during their training camp routine. After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Love gave the fans what they were likely hoping to see.

Facing off against the Packers' mostly-starting defense, Love put together an excellent drive during a two-minute drill. He led the offense on a nearly perfect drive that resulted in a touchdown. He even threw the "winning" touchdown pass, hitting wide receiver Christian Watson with a perfect throw to the corner of the endzone.

The impressive drive capped off by an inspiring touchdown pass must have got Packers fans excited about his outlook. Many fans went on Twitter to rave about their new quarterback,while also hyping up their Packers for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Here's what some fans are saying:

Performances in training camp, as well as the earliest portion of the regular season, often causes many fans to overreact a bit. While Love looked impressive during the recent touchdown drive in practice, it's probably best to wait and see how he performs in his first year as a starter before judging his overall outlook.

What does Jordan Love's contract look like for the 2023 NFL season?

Jordan Love

Jordan Love was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He initially signed his standardized four-year rookie contract worth over $12.38 million. As a part of that deal, he's set to make $13.5 million for the 2023 NFL season as the last year of the original contract.

The Packers also had a built-in fifth-year option in Love's contract, which would have been worth $20.272 million for the 2024 NFL season. They instead chose to give him a maximum-allowed one-year extension worth $22.5 million for the 2024 season.

Packers schedule: Green Bay has it easy to kick off the Jordan Love era

The Green Bay Packers have a relatively easy schedule to begin the Jordan Love era during the 2023 NFL season. Their first two games will be against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, followed by the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears finished the 2022 season with an NFL-worst 3-14 record, while the Falcons finished at just 7-10.

While their schedule gets a bit more challenging from there, the Packers currently rank as one of the easiest schedules in the entire NFL this year. Based on their opponents' record in 2022, their schedule currently ranks as the ninth-easiest. Their new quarterback gets a favorable situation in his first year as a starter.