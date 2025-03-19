Mecole Hardman signed with the Packers and it has Green Bay fans divided over his importance to the team. The wide receiver and punt returner has been a mainstay in the Chiefs' dynasty for the past five years, except for a short time when he went to the New York Jets. He won three Super Bowls with Kansas City.

However, it was in the final of those three victories that he made a seminal contribution. He caught the overtime touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes that won them the Super Bowl against the 49ers. If that was a high point that many Green Bay fans have not felt for a generation, other Packers fans were more circumspect in pointing out that his overall record does not match up very highly against some of the other receivers from the same period.

They took to X/Twitter to air out their differences and here is a sampling of some of the varied opinions over there.

The conflicting responses continued coming on the social media platform and here are some more posts highlighting that trend.

"That's definitely not the #1 they were looking for." - said one.

"Hardman is trash" - added another.

"Good addition for the Packers" - a third disagreed with the other two.

Mecole Hardman's Packers move chance for him to change narratives in Green Bay

Mecole Hardman may have been instrumental in the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl a year ago but in the latest edition, he did not feature because of a knee injury. This is his chance to show that he can overcome that and still remain a valuable NFL player.

But there is another reason for him to try his hardest to succeed in Green Bay. His brief foray outside Kansas City took him to New York in 2023. He was a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver yet was usurped by two other rookie wide receivers in the pecking order. He only played five games for the Jets and had a single reception.

In the end, he asked to be traded and returned back to the Chiefs. This is now his chance to show that he can thrive without the dynastic offense Andy Reid has created in Kansas City with the help of Patrick Mahomes. The last move did not work out for him. This is his chance to prove himself with the Packers and if he does so successfully, he will prove to be an important addition to the team.

