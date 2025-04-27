"Career is over," "Disgusting" - Packers fans react to Matthew Golden's jersey number reveal

Matthew Golden wilil be a Green Bay Packer for his first season in the NFL, and he already has an idea how how will be identified. On Saturday, two days after drafting the former Texas wide receiver 23rd overall, the team announced that the would be wearing number 22 - a day after he was initially reported to have been assigned number 81:

There was much negativity surrounding the reveal. however:

More of it can be seen below:

"A WR wearing #22 should be banned from society," one demanded.

"A WR should never wear a number in the 20s," another cautioned.

"Literally just give him 1. The 'golden 1' is a marketing masterpiece," another implored.

Speaking about being drafted by the Packers, Golden said:

“I definitely knew they didn’t take a receiver from that long ago. And I had a good relationship with ’em when I came up here on my visit. I got around the coaching staff and I seen how the culture was here and I enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, general manager Brian Gutekinst had just two words to describe him:

"Authentic and genuine."

Grading Packers' move for Matthew Golden

The Packers have had an underrated wide receiver trio of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed ever since Jordan Love became their starting quarterback in 2023. But heading into 2025, they had two major concerns to address.

First, Watson is dealing with a torn ACL and may be out for at least the entire regular season. And second, running back Josh Jacobs has addressed his concerns about whether any of his teammates can become a "true" No. 1 option.

Pro Football & Sports Network, while not exactly having the best grade to give for Brian Gutekinst's showing. likes his decision to draft Matthew Golden:

"(Golden) adds a new – and vital – dynamic to their WR room... (He is) a simultaneously twitchy and smooth route runner with an energized element to his game. He can separate independently with a full route tree and amass RAC yards with his speed and elusiveness, and he’s liquid-smooth at the catch point, with rare instincts and body control for his size."

A comparison is also made to former Indianapolis Colts dominator T.Y. Hilton - each being "a born vertical threat with additional utility as a separator and yardage creator" - such versatility potientially allowing him to become a Day 1 weapon under Matt LaFleur.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

