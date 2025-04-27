"Career is over," "Disgusting" - Packers fans react to Matthew Golden's jersey number reveal

Matthew Golden wilil be a Green Bay Packer for his first season in the NFL, and he already has an idea how how will be identified. On Saturday, two days after drafting the former Texas wide receiver 23rd overall, the team announced that the would be wearing number 22 - a day after he was initially reported to have been assigned number 81:
There was much negativity surrounding the reveal. however:
More of it can be seen below:
"A WR wearing #22 should be banned from society," one demanded.
"A WR should never wear a number in the 20s," another cautioned.
"Literally just give him 1. The 'golden 1' is a marketing masterpiece," another implored.
Speaking about being drafted by the Packers, Golden said:
“I definitely knew they didn’t take a receiver from that long ago. And I had a good relationship with ’em when I came up here on my visit. I got around the coaching staff and I seen how the culture was here and I enjoyed it.”
Meanwhile, general manager Brian Gutekinst had just two words to describe him:
"Authentic and genuine."
Grading Packers' move for Matthew Golden
The Packers have had an underrated wide receiver trio of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed ever since Jordan Love became their starting quarterback in 2023. But heading into 2025, they had two major concerns to address.
First, Watson is dealing with a torn ACL and may be out for at least the entire regular season. And second, running back Josh Jacobs has addressed his concerns about whether any of his teammates can become a "true" No. 1 option.
Pro Football & Sports Network, while not exactly having the best grade to give for Brian Gutekinst's showing. likes his decision to draft Matthew Golden:
"(Golden) adds a new – and vital – dynamic to their WR room... (He is) a simultaneously twitchy and smooth route runner with an energized element to his game. He can separate independently with a full route tree and amass RAC yards with his speed and elusiveness, and he’s liquid-smooth at the catch point, with rare instincts and body control for his size."
A comparison is also made to former Indianapolis Colts dominator T.Y. Hilton - each being "a born vertical threat with additional utility as a separator and yardage creator" - such versatility potientially allowing him to become a Day 1 weapon under Matt LaFleur.
