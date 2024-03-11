Aaron Jones was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He's played the last seven seasons of his NFL career with the Packers and has been a successful running back.

However, his time (for now) with the Packers is over. It was announced on Monday, Mar. 11, during the new league year that the Packers would be releasing the seven-year veteran running back. The Packers asked Jones to take a paycut, but after both sides failed to agree on a new deal, Jones was cut as a result.

Jones had three seasons where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and piled up a total of 5,940 rushing yards, 45 touchdowns, 272 receptions, 2,076 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He becomes the latest quality free agent running back to hit the open market.

NFL fans react to the Green Bay Packers releasing Aaron Jones

Upon learning the news of Aaron Jones being released, many fans seemed to understand why it happend with Jones not taking a paycut. They also sided with Jones in that regard as he's taken multiple pay cuts from the team before in his career.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Aaron Jones will be replaced by Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs during Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders

As fans mentioned in the reactions, one reason why the Green Bay Packers chose to move on from Aaron Jones was because they were able to land free agent running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was one of the top running backs this off-season after becoming a free agent this year after playing on the franchise tag a season ago with the Raiders.

Jacobs had a lot of interest from teams this off-season, but to land with the Packers is a bit of a surprise. His contract details haven't been released yet, but one would think he would become a top-10 highest-paid running back after he led the NFL in rushing yards two seasons ago.