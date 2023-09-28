The best ability is availability and for Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, he simply can't get on the field. Regarded as one of the best left tackles of his generation, Bakhtiari has dealt with several injury issues over the past few seasons.

Charged with protecting Aaron Rodgers' blindside, David Bakhtiari was a beacon of consistent production, playing all 16 games in five of his first seven seasons, but disaster has struck the left tackle with alarming regularity. Such has been his injury issues, Packers fans are now calling for the team to part ways with the veteran.

Unfortunately, injuries are just part of the game and for the veteran left tackle, he has been a slow burn in his recovery from them and in particular, his nagging knee injury that forced him to miss Green Bay's last two games.

With the Packers now deciding to place David Bakhtiari on IR, ruling him out of the next four games, one Green Bay fan has had enough:

"His contract was a mistake."

Other Packers fans gave their thoughts on the left tackle's injury woes.

So it looks like most Packers fans are of the same thought, that it's time to move on from the left tackle.

David Bakhtiari a loss for Jordan Love and the Packers

The veteran left tackle hasn't managed to play a full NFL season since 2019. Last year, he managed 11 games and many thought he was finally over the knee issues that have plagued him in recent years.

After starting in Week 1 of this season with Jordan Love as his quarterback, the left tackle hasn't been seen since and now won't for at least the next four weeks. That means that Love and the Green Bay offense need to do some moving and shaking to get the left tackle spot right.

For the most part in the early days of the season, Love has been serviceable. He has thrown for 655 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception as the Packers have a 2-1 record.

That is nothing to sneeze at and now with no Bakhtiari to protect his blindside, Love will need to have his head on a swivel.

But given that the left tackle has been missing with regularity over the last few seasons, we think that the line might be just fine without him (obviously would be better with him in the team).