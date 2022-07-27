Packers GM Brian Gutekunst delivers major update on David Bakhtiari's knee injury

The Green Bay Packers are looking to defend their NFC North title and get back to the Super Bowl after having not been since 2010 when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they're facing a little turnover and a few obstacles to that goal.

David Bakhtiari tore his ACL in 2020 and missed most of last season. He's still recovering, though there was fear that the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro might never suit up again.

According to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, that's not the case.

In a tweet, Packers reporter Rob Demovsky wrote:

"Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said LT David Bakhtiari had another procedure on his knee this offseason, which helps explain why he’s been out all offseason and is on PUP to start camp... He called the initial injury 'much more than an ACL' but maintained Bakhtiari will play again."

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said LT David Bakhtiari had another procedure on his knee this offseason, which helps explain why he’s been out all offseason and is on PUP to start camp.



He called the initial injury “much more than an ACL” but maintained Bakhtiari will play again. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said LT David Bakhtiari had another procedure on his knee this offseason, which helps explain why he’s been out all offseason and is on PUP to start camp.He called the initial injury “much more than an ACL” but maintained Bakhtiari will play again. https://t.co/96vQfiy4yW

Gutekunst stated that Bakhtiari's injury was much more than an ACL tear, which is why it's taking so long for the lineman to recover. However, the general manager maintains that the talented football player will see the field again for the Packers.

Bakhtiari is just 30, so he has several years left. It would be a shame to lose one of football's best to an injury at such a young age, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

BFISH @BFISH804 @RobDemovsky Even if he comes back doubt he’ll ever be the same, hoping I’m wrong. @RobDemovsky Even if he comes back doubt he’ll ever be the same, hoping I’m wrong.

However, Bakhtiari did have to undergo another procedure, which could delay the timeline for return. Gutekunst didn't provide a timeline, but it doesn't look like his lineman will be returning soon.

He begins the year on the PUP list, as do several other stars like Jalen Ramsey, Michael Thomas, and Darius Leonard. The PUP list doesn't mean they won't play this year, just that they will miss training camp, which can put them behind schedule.

How badly do the Packers need David Bakhtiari?

There are quarterbacks in the NFL that can make wine out of water. Some of them have even been known to make wine out of nothing. That doesn't happen often, but some quarterbacks don't need as much help as others.

Aaron Rodgers is one of those quarterbacks. If there is a player in the league who can succeed without a real receiving threat and withstand the loss of the best wide receiver in the league, it's Rodgers.

However, his offensive line helps him do that. One thing Rodgers excels at is buying time and finding an open man at the last minute.

Without Bakhtiari, that becomes a lot more difficult. Rodgers won't have as much time, which means his receivers, who aren't exactly All-Pro talents, won't have as much time to get open.

Green Bay v Detroit Lions Allen Lazard

The entire offense will struggle without Davante Adams. But with Bakhtiari out of the equation, too, it might be a long year for the Packers and their reigning MVP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far