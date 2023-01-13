Packers GM fuels Aaron Rodgers’ exit rumors with cryptic comments on QB’s future

Following their loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to qualify for the playoffs. As a result, various rumors about his future have been floating around.

While many believe Rodgers will not be the Packers' starting quarterback next season, it won't be a surprise if the reigning NFL MVP decides to stay. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst was recently asked about his quarterback's future with the franchise.

Gutekunst claimed Rodgers will take some time to come to a decision about his future with the Packers, and he will respect that. He also said this about Rodgers:

“I really respect the process he goes through after the season.”

When asked if he could tell Rodgers that the Green Bay Packers would want to move forward without him, Gutenkust said:

"If we were ... we're not at that point."

If what the Packers GM said is true, it seems like Rodgers could return to play next season at Lambeau Field. However, nobody knows what Aaron Rodgers will ultimately decide to do as he could seek a new challenge.

Multiple teams will be more than ready to trade for Rodgers as he could lead the team to the Super Bowl with the right supporting cast. As for the Packers, they already have Jordan Love waiting for his chance to take over from Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers could reunite with Davante Adams next season

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to ship off Derek Carr and could seek to target Aaron Rodgers as their next quarterback. Both Tom Brady and Rodgers have been linked with the Raiders as they could elevate their team to the next level.

Rodgers would have a great supporting cast in Las Vegas and he would reunite with Davante Adams. Along with Adams, Rodgers would have the luxury of playing with Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller.

It would be an ideal situation for the Packers QB talent-wise as he will find himself around a much more mature group of players unlike in Green Bay. However, nothing is certain yet as we don't know what Rodgers will decide to do.

