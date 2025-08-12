  • home icon
  "Packers got their excuse ready" - NFL fans react as Jordan Love undergoes thumb ligament procedure following injury during preseason opener vs. Jets

By Arnold
Aug 12, 2025
NFL fans react as Jordan Love undergoes thumb ligament procedure following injury during preseason opener vs. Jets

Jordan Love suffered a ligament injury in his left hand during the Green Bay Packers' 30-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets on Saturday. Although the injury is not reported to be too serious, the Packers quarterback is expected to be out for at least a week.

When fans found out about Love's recent procedure to repair a ligament issue in his left thumb, they had some wild reactions. Some suggested that Green Bay fans might use the QB's injury as an excuse if the Packers fail to post a successful season.

"I see the packers got their excuse ready for when they flake out this year," one tweeted.

"Packers fans are gonna use this excuse when he’s mid like usual," another added.
"I can hear packers fans now: 'it’s cause of the thumb surgery. It’s because of the thumb surgery!!'" a third commented.

Others wished Love a speedy recovery.

"Ouch…. That hurts, a lot. Ligaments take time to heal, get strong. Please don’t let some pushy GM get you to play to soon. You have a long career ahead of you," one wrote.
"Get well, Jordan!" another added.
"Well, at least it's the 'little' thumb—sounds like he’s got plenty of big challenges ahead. Hope he doesn't need a thumb war to come back!" a user tweeted.

The Packers took Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He served as the backup to Aaron Rodgers for three seasons before getting the starting QB role in 2023.

Love has led the Packers to the playoffs in the past two seasons. He was rewarded with a four-year, $220 million contract extension this offseason.

Jordan Love expected to return for Packers' regular season run

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - NFL Preseason 2025

Jordan Love took part in Green Bay's practice session on Monday with his thumb wrapped. However, the Packers have ruled him out for the two remaining preseason games.

The good news is that Green Bay expects Love to return for its Week 1 clash against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Last season, Love recorded 3,389 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games. He is expected to play a critical role for the team in the upcoming season as well.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

