Packers HC Matt LaFleur delivers "scary development" on K Brandon McManus ahead of Packers vs Bengals

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has revealed a &quot;major concern&quot; about the health of kicker Brandon McManus.Speaking to the media Thursday, LaFleur revealed that McManus injured his right quad during practice yesterday. He noted that he'll have a plan in place should McManus be unavailable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.The Packers are coming fresh off a bye week and hold a record of 2-1-1 heading into Week Six. They prepare to take on the Bengals, who will likely be led by Joe Flacco after the veteran was recently traded to Cincinnati from the Cleveland Browns.Green Bay has already faced Flacco this season, when he was with Cleveland, and suffered their only loss of the year thus far to the team, 13-10, intercepting Flacco once. As for the potential loss of McManus, it would be a huge blow to Green Bay, as the kicker has been reliable so far in the season.McManus has gone 7 for 9 on field goal attempts and has converted on 11 of 12 extra point attempts. He's in the midst of the first season of his three-year, $15.3 million contract with the club.Mark McNamee is currently on the Packers' practice squad, and could be elevated for game-time action if McManus is unable to go Sunday. He has yet to see NFL action since going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. McNamee has quite the interesting backstory, with no college football experience, but was instead a goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Ballyboden St Endas.If McManus isn't able to go this weekend, the Irish footballer will get his first taste of NFL action in Green Bay.Packers look to rally after disappointing tie against Dallas CowboysNFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: ImagnGreen Bay is coming off a bye week in which they rested following their tie game with Dallas. The Packers and Cowboys met on Sunday Night Football and put on an absolute thriller, with both teams putting up 40 points, going into overtime.However, McManus was able to kick a field goal as time expired in the overtime period to tie the game, ending the matchup with a tie score. Before the field goal, quarterback Jordan Love had thrown an incomplete pass that, had he thrown a second later, would have expired the time on the clock, ending the game with a Dallas win.While the performance from Green Bay's offense was stellar, their defense will likely be playing with a chip on their shoulders after giving up 40 points to Dallas in their previous outing. They'll have their opportunity at redemption this Sunday against the Bengals at home.