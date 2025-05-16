Packers HC Matt LaFleur makes feelings clear on Jordan Love heading into 2025 NFL season

Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love have a new primary receiver in Matthew Golden, after the Packers picked the rookie in the first round. But when asked about what he expects from his quarterback in the 2025 NFL season, the Green Bay head coach was more focused on his signal-caller's own abilities. Talking to Chris Simms, he was asked what he was planning to do with a player who, at times, did not look his very best. He was asked,

"Jordan Love, he missed some plays, maybe didn't play his absolute best last year at moments. What do you specifically do to coax the best Jordan love version of himself?"

LaFleur was candid in his response, and he said Love's decision-making has to improve, especially understanding why a certain play is being called. The Packers' head coach said,

“I just think it all comes back down to just him understanding the intent of why we're calling every play, and that's what a lot of our time in the off season is dedicated to, is like, Hey, why are we calling this? What are we looking for? What happens if we don't get the premier looks? Where are we going to go with the ball?"

Matt LaFleur wants Jordan Love to take more ownership of Packers' offense

Matt LaFleur continued by saying that there were certain times last year when he called the play and would have expected Jordan Love to understand if it did not fit the defensive scheme and change it according to that. The quarterback's interception count went up last season, and the head coach commented,

"I mean, there's some situations last year I think that we didn't see a ton of two man, but there was a couple of games where we got two man and you got a crap play called for that. It's like, "Hey, what is your answer to that? And it might be, well, I got to try to find an exit angle and take off and run".

LaFleur was also clear that some of it might have been because of the injuries Love faced, concluding,

"And I do think that everything he went through last year, it kind of limited some of his ability to make maybe, whether it's an off-schedule play or using his legs to really attack a defense…”

With Matt LaFleur identifying the issues and promising they are working on it this offseason, the Packers will be hoping to see a better version of Jordan Love in 2025.

