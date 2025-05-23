Packers HC Matt LaFleur makes feelings known on Davante Adams reunion at Green Bay

Matt LaFleur greatly cherishes his time with Davante Adams. After all, the two helped Aaron Rodgers win two MVP awards and took the Green Bay Packers to the NFC Championship Game twice. That, however, does not necessarily mean they will reunite in Wisconsin anytime soon.
Speaking to Kay Adams on Wednesday, the head coach said:
"I'm sure (Los Angeles Rams head coach) Sean (McVay) and my brother (Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur) would be really upset if Davante (had) come back.”
He continued:
"I think anytime you have a player of that caliber, there's definitely conversations that go into it, and sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn't, but Davante is a guy that I got a ton of respect for in terms of just who he is as a player. Certainly, it kind of speaks for itself.
"But it's not a surprise that he's become the type of player he's become, because just how he approaches the game, he is the ultimate competitor, and I feel like he treats practice like it's game day."
Matt LaFleur expects Aaron Rodgers to join Steelers
Speaking of Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur expects his former quarterback to hold off on retiring and sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The AFC North runners-up have been linked to the veteran quarterback ever since March, when he was released by the New York Jets. Those links only intensified when they passed up on Shedeur Sanders in the draft and ultimately did not select a passer until Will Howard in the sixth round.
There has been much dithering during that time, largely on Rodgers' part; but LaFleur is confident that a deal will get done. In that same podcast appearance, he said:
“I’m pretty sure they know what they’re doing. I’m sure they’re confident in what they’re doing. I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”
Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday, Rodgers revealed that the "difficult stuff" (as he called it on Pat McAfee's eponymous show last month) that had been preventing him from making a definitive decision on his career was multiple people close to him battling cancer:
