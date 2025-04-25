Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals setting major standards for 'young' Green Bay roster

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is leading a new group of players hungry to win it all and mark another successful era at Lambeau Field. LaFleur has led a young team to compete in the NFC in the past two seasons, even when many thought Aaron Rodgers's departure would ruin their level of performance.

After an 8-9 record in 2022, the Packers improved to 9-8 in Jordan Love's first season as starting quarterback. They won two more games in 2024, but not enough to win the division.

During a conversation on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Matt LaFleur was asked about the culture he has created in Green Bay. The 45-year-old coach said he felt he had an advantage coaching young players, while also highlighting that the team's rules are unbreakable or there would be consequences.

"I actually love that we're a young team because I feel like you got a lot of guys that have a lot to prove," LaFleur said. "There's some non-negotiable in regards to people showing up late to the building; you're gonna get fined and it's not me fining you. I don't want these guys money, but you're fining yourself.

"I just think there are some standards that you have to have in place and I think most good teams those standards in place and we're not gonna deviate from what is expected."

The Green Bay Packers had a disappointing end to the 2024 NFL season at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt LaFleur is eager to bounce back in 2025 with new faces on the roster.

Matt LaFleur's Packers end a 23-year drought during 2025 NFL draft

Wide Receiver Matthew Golden of Texas poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Mark Murphy - President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers - after being selected as the twenty-third pick by the Green Bay Packers. (Credits: IMAGN)

After 23 years without selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers ended that streak on Thursday night and selected Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick.

In front of a sea of Packers fans, team president and CEO Mark Murphy took the stage to announce the pick, which sparked a massive celebration at the venue.

“I definitely knew they didn’t take a receiver from that long ago,” Golden told reporters, via AP. “And I had a good relationship with ’em when I came up here on my visit. I got around the coaching staff and I seen how the culture was here and I enjoyed it.”

LaFleur has one more young player to work with and educate on several aspects of the game and life.

