The Green Bay Packers are returning to the NFL Playoffs in the 2023 season after failing to make an appearance last year. They clinched their spot by defeating the Chicago Bears in Week 18, locking up the seventh seed in the NFC for the third and final Wild Card spot. They did so with Jordan Love playing his first season as a starting quarterback.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was recently asked during a press conference following their victory in the final week of the season why they were able to clinch a spot this year when they failed to do so at the end of last season. He wasn't too interested in discussing it, dismissing the suggestion to compare the conclusions of his last two seasons.

Here's what LaFleur had to say, via Peter Bukowski from his X account:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Different year. Different team. I'm tired of talking about last year."

Expand Tweet

The Green Bay Packers faced an almost identical situation in Week 18 last season, but suffered the opposite fate. In Aaron Rodgers' final game with the franchise, he was defeated by the Detroit Lions. A win would have secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs, but by being defeated, the Packers' season abruptly ended without a postseason appearance.

Aaron Rodgers is now with the New York Jets and Jordan Love replaced him by getting to the playoffs in his first year as the starting quarterback. Just like Rodgers, Love needed a Week 18 victory to get into the postseason. Unlike Rodgers, Love got it done by defeating the Bears, another NFC North division rival.

Packers vs Cowboys 2024 Playoffs schedule

McCarthy vs LaFleur

By earning a spot in the NFL Playoffs, the Green Bay Packers will have the difficult task of going on the road to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys have been dominant at home this season, winning all eight of their games in Dallas on their way to a solid 12-5 record and a NFC East division title.

One of the most intriguing stroylines associated with this matchup will be between the two head coaches. Mike McCarthy will face off against Matt LaFleur, who previously replaced him as the head coach in Green Bay, so this could be personal for him to get a victory.