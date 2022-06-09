"I always stay out of those situations" - Packers HC doesn't want anything to do with Aaron Rodgers drama

Aaron Rodgers has been in the middle of a consistent firestorm of controversy over the past year, and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has publicly stated that he wants nothing to do with it.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that QB Aaron Rodgers is in attendance for minicamp and that he'll do individual work and the jog-through 7-on-7 reps. Basically, what he usually does.

LaFleur was mum on Rodgers' recent retirement comments, which indicated that 2022 has the potential to be the Green Bay signal-caller's last as an active player. This was LaFleur's response:

"That's something that, obviously, I always stay out of those situations. I mean, [I'm] certainly hopeful that one does come to a resolution here quickly, we obviously would love him to be here with us. He's a big part of our football team, not only just by his play, but just how he goes out there and works and helps the other guys along."

Aaron Rodgers said there would be decisions to be made after the 2022 season

Aaron Rodgers was quite candid with reporters following Packers OTAs, telling the press that he looks forward to having those conversations because conflict leads to resolutions:

"Some conversations had to be had, and I’m glad they were had, and I appreciated the honesty, and there were some very direct conversations, and I haven’t really shied away from conflict during my time here because I feel like it leads to a resolution that’s usually positive for the organization and for everybody involved."

He insisted his love of the Packers franchise is the reason he is open to having these honest and tough talks with management:

"As someone who loves this franchise so much, I felt it was important to share my opinions about certain things and my vision for how this place can continue to improve long after I’m done."

Truthfully, though, retirement may not be the only option. Aaron Rodgers could force the franchise's hand and find a new situation more conducive to seeing his career off on a high note, despite what he is saying right now publicly.

The way he talked about his contract implied that the future could be in the air. Rodgers said of his three-year contract extension:

"We needed to lower the cap number significantly in order to sign some other players, so that was obviously important. I understand how the deal is portrayed–to me, it feels like a one-year plus a two, plus a one, so there will be decisions after this year for sure."

While this goes on in Green Bay, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (if Tom Brady moves on to Miami), the Miami Dolphins (if TB12 stays put), and the Seattle Seahawks all have desirable situations for a quarterback in search of skill position weapons to succeed.

