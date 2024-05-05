The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan in the first round of the NFL draft. While many are thrilled that Jordan Love now has a new protector, others aren't so much.

Some point to Morgan's lack of arm length as a reason he won't succeed at left tackle in the NFL despite doing it well in college.

As the Packers get their rookie minicamp underway and Morgan gets acclimated to his new surroundings, he had a message to those who don't think he can't cut the mustard at left tackle due to his "short" arms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morgan said via NFL.com:

"I get that a lot; the short arms stuff. It's like, 'Obviously you haven't watched film.' I mean, I use them pretty well. I move people off the ball. I pass set really well, protect the quarterback. I mean, see the stats. It doesn't bother me. I'm just gonna prove everybody wrong."

Expand Tweet

Rookies already have a chip on their shoulder coming into the NFL, and now Morgan will be just as determined to prove the critics wrong as he fights to earn his way onto Green Bay's 53-man roster.

Jordan Morgan a new part of Packers offensive line

Green Bay Packers Rookie Minicamp

In Jordan Love's first NFL season as a starter, the Packers finished second in the division (9-8 record), and Love showed that he is indeed the quarterback of the future after taking over from Aaron Rodgers. Additionally, he had superb protection, only being sacked 30 times, which was in the top three for the least in the NFL.

Now, with Jordan Morgan entering the fray, Love's protection gets even stronger. With the likes of Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom, the Packers already have a good offensive line. Now, as Morgan enters the picture, it's thought that he will replace Walker as Green Bay's starting left tackle if he can beat him in training camp.

But if anyone doubts whether or not Jordan Morgan can succeed in the NFL, he has a simple yet effective message: watch his college film.