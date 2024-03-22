The Green Bay Packers recently signed Josh Jacobs during the 2024 NFL free agency period. The star running back did not reach an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders on a contract extension, so he is joining a new team for the first time in his career. He will theoretically boost the Packers' offense for the upcoming season.

Just days after he signed during the 2024 NFL offseason, the Packers may already need to worry about his health. Jacobs was seen on a live video with streamer B Lou. In the video, he is being towed on a dirt bike by an ATV. His dirt bike unfortunately flips over and he is thrown off it.

The video can be seen here:

Fortunately for Josh Jacobs, he landed on the grass rather than the pavement, which seems to have prevented some possible injuries from the incident. It's unclear at this point if he was hurt at all, as the video was just recently posted.

Seeing their new running back participate in such activities during the offseason must be surely concerning for the Packers. Many players choose to avoid dangerous encounters whenever possible because an injury can derail their own seasons while also being detrimental to their team's outlook.

More news about Josh Jacobs' official status will likely be released soon, but the Packers will hope that he avoided what could have been a catastrophic event.

They made a bold move in acquiring him this year to replace Aaron Jones, who was released upon his arrival. They also invested a massive contract in him, something the Las Vegas Raiders were unwilling to do.

Josh Jacobs' contract with the Packers

For the second consecutive offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders declined to give Josh Jacobs the long-term contract he had been seeking. Last year they decided to use their franchise tag on him but allowed him to depart during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

It didn't take long for the Green Bay Packers to sign Jacobs, making him one of the first running backs to get a contract. His new deal is worth $48 million across the next four years, making him the sixth-highest-paid running back in the NFL by AAV.

The contract only includes $12.5 million guaranteed money, all of which is due to the signing bonus. Jacobs may have to earn the remainder of the money. Potentially injuring himself in a dangerous offseason stunt is not the best way for him to get started in Green Bay.