In a surprising turn of events, star running back Josh Jacobs has signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency. The former Las Vegas Raiders star will now play alongside Jordan Love, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, as the Packers prepare for a Super Bowl push.

Fans were left stunned after learning about Jacobs' move to the Packers as not many saw that coming. Many think this is the type of that can make the NFC North Franchise a real Super Bowl contender as the Packers showed everyone last season they have the potential to beat any team in the NFL.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Jacobs signing with Packers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Green Bay Packers finished last season with a record of 9-8 and caused a huge upset over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round. They came close to defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round as well but ultimately fell short.

The Packers already have a great group of receivers to help Jordan Love, and now with Jacobs also on the team, they could have the best offense in the league next season. In his last season with the Raiders, the 26-year-old running back rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 carries in 13 games while averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

In 2022, Josh Jacobs was arguably the best running back in the NFL. During that season he rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 carries in 17 games while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

It's still unknown what the Packers will do with Aaron Jones. If they start the season with both Jones and Jacobs in their back field, that could be pretty hard for opposing teams to stop.

Josh Jacobs’ free agency move to Packers thins out available RBs list

Josh Jacobs: New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and D'Andre Swift have already signed with new teams at the start of the free agency. These moves have left only a few quality running backs who can make a big difference for any team.

All eyes will be on Saquon Barkley, who has been linked with a move to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift's signing with the Bears has cleared the way for Barkley to sign with the Eagles, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Top free-agent running backs still available in Free Agency:

Saquon Barkley Derrick Henry Austin Ekeler Nyheim Hines Alexander Mattison Ezekiel Elliott Gus Edwards Cordarrelle Patterson

#UPDATE: Saquon Barkley has signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.