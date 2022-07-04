Packers legend Brett Favre weighs in on whether Davante Adams or Aaron Rodgers will be hurt most by trade 

Davante Adams is widely considered to be the best wide receiver in the league. Through his eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he has ammassed 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. These impressive stats were no doubt possible due to the help of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The question is whether Adams can keep up this pace in Las Vegas now that he will be catching passes from Derek Carr. Former NFL quarterback and Packers great Brett Farve doesn’t think so.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Farve stated that he would be surprised if Adams continued his elite ways with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo."

He continued:

"Now, will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him."

Farve went on to explain how difficult it will be to adjust to a new quarterback:

“That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year (this year) he’s had. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”

Of course, this will not be the first time Adams and Carr have had a connection. The two had great chemistry in college and are close friends. They may well pick up where they left off and cultivate a connection.

Without Davante Adams, the Packers may turn to the running game in 2022

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is viewed by some as the best quarterback in the NFL and is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons. But with the lack of a superstar receiver, we may see a Packers team that relies more on the run.

This would be a very solid tactic as the Packers have a very good pair of running backs. Aaron Jones is a duel threat who can hurt defenses in a number of ways. Then you have A.J. Dillon. Dillon is a brick of a running back who powers through defenders and specializes in being hard to stop. He is six-foot tall and weighs 247 pounds.

The Packers drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure at receiver and added Sammy Watkins in free agency. A lot depends on their performances in 2022, including the style of play that Green Bay adopts.

It will be fascinating to watch them when the season kicks off in just a few more months time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far