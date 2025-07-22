  • home icon
  "Packers love to overpay": NFL fans react as Zach Tom signs $88,000,000 extension

"Packers love to overpay": NFL fans react as Zach Tom signs $88,000,000 extension

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 22, 2025 13:50 GMT
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Zach Tom signs $88,000,000 extension - Source: Imagn

NFL fans believe the Green Bay Packers overpaid to extend offensive tackle Zach Tom.

The Packers handed their starting right tackle a four-year, $88M extension with a max value of $92M. The deal includes a $30.2M signing bonus, the largest for an OL, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

After the deal got done, many fans believe the Packers overpaid to keep Tom in Green Bay.

"Packers love to overpay," a fan wrote.
"What a payday for a guy who can't pass block!," a fan added.

Many NFL fans are surprised the Packers gave out so much money to Tom, as well as guaranteeing quite a bit of it.

"This team loves setting money on fire it’s beautiful," a fan wrote.
"Overpaid by a lot - L Pack," a fan added.

However, some Packers fans were thrilled to see Tom extend and believe he could have gotten more money.

"Yo what ONLY $22M?! He didn’t even get close to resetting the market holy Gutey W," a fan wrote.
"That is a steal. Well done Gutey," a fan added.

Tom was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. He started all 17 games in 2023 as he became the full-time right tackle and has been a key member of the Packers' offensive line since then.

Packers GM believes offense has to be better

Green Bay lost in the Wild Card round last season and enters 2025 with hopes of going even farther in the playoffs.

In the offseason, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made some changes to his coaching staff. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said the offense needs to be better and mix in running and passing better.

"[I] think we need to be the kind of football team that can do what we need to do whenever we want, whether that's running the ball, throwing the ball," Gutekunst said recently, via ESPN. "It wasn't something where we say, hey, we sought out just to be a run-first team."

Green Bay did select Matthew Golden, a wide receiver, in the first round to give Jordan Love another weapon in the passing game.

The Packers will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Cole Shelton

