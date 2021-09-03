Packers practice squad 2021: New additions, signings, and rumors

Packers practice squad moves

The Green Bay Packers announced their practice squad acquisitions earlier this week. The practice squad is home to project players that can develop and learn with an NFL team. The practice squad can house players that the team wishes to use in the future.

Teams are permitted to sign 16 players onto the practice squad in 2021. Furthermore, a team can elevate two practice squad players into the gameday 53-man squad. That is a critical component of the practice squad because teams can add players to the active roster without cutting someone.

Therefore, practice squad players may become invaluable assets. Other teams can take a player from an opponent's practice squad. But the Packers, like all other teams, can protect four players each week. In a world battling Covid 19, practice squads could become necessary.

Packers current practice squad

These 16 players signed for the Green Bay Packers practice squad:

DL Abdullah Anderson

QB Kurt Benkert

WR Chris Blair

G Ben Braden

G/T Jacob Capra

CB Kabion Ento

S Innis Gaines

LB Tipa Galeai

TE Bronson Kaufusi

K JJ Molson

DL Willington Previlon

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

RB Patrick Taylor

T/G Cole Van Lanen

LB Ray Wilborn

WR Juwann Winfree

The standout stories from the practice squad announcement are indeed Cole Van Lanen and Kurt Benkert. Van Lanen is a big behemoth offensive lineman. He can play at guard and tackle. That versatility could be vital if injuries hit the Packers.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert is a cult hero amongst Packers fans, and in light of Jordan Love's preseason injury, Benkert played well. The 26-year-old was never going to beat out Love for the QB2 spot, but it is a testament to his hard work on the practice squad for 2021.

The #Packers re-signed QB Kurt Benkert to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

Who will stay protected on the Packers practice squad?

With only Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers on the active roster, Benkert will almost certainly stay protected each week. The quarterback may even get elevated to the active gameday roster.

Equanimeous St. Brown is a practice squad veteran. The older brother of Detroit Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, understands the Packers playbook and is a reliable body to have in the building.

Finally, kicker JJ Molson is likely to stay on the practice squad. Mason Crosby is the primary kicker on the active roster. If anything was to happen to the veteran, Molson is there for the Packers.

Edited by Samuel Green