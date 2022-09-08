Aaron Rodgers unbothered about Lions, Vikings and Bears challenging Packers: "Teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ Hasn’t really been the case"

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and his 15th as the starting quarterback.The Packers have won the NFC North eight times since the quarterback took over for Brett Favre in the 2008 season. The Minnesota Vikings have won it four times, the Chicago Bears twice, and the Detroit Lions are yet to win it.

When asked about his opponents in the NFC North, the reigning league MVP seemed unfazed about them challenging the Packers for the divisional crown, saying:

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part."

What's more, he's put in some great numbers versus his NFC North opponents since the 2008 season. He's thrown for 19,930 yards, 169 touchdowns, and just 25 interceptions with a passer rating of 109.5.

The quarterback also talked about how the NFL wants more parity with respect to the schedule, commenting:

"The NFL wants parity. That's why the schedule is set up the way it is with the extra games being against, you know, division winners against division winners both in this conference and the other conference. And so that's just the way it is."

Rodgers also added why parity is good for the NFL:

"I think it's good for the league because they want to see a turnover of teams. Also good for the league when the Green Bay Packers are playing well. We've played in some tough environments, this will be another one -- good test."

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers play against the Vikings to kick off the season

Aaron Rodgers - Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers and the Packers will get an early NFC North matchup as they face the Vikings on the road in Week 1. Last season, the Packers split their two games versus the Vikings, both winning at home. In his career against Minnesota, Rodgers has 6,786 yards passing, 56 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We will see on Sunday if Aaron Rodgers can get the Packers off to a good start on the road in Minnesota. Green Bay are looking to win the NFC North for the ninth time since 2008.

