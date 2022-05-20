"Aaron doesn't need reps at this time of year" - Packers QB coach addresses Aaron Rodgers' absence from OTAs

After committing his future to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will enter his 18th season in the NFL in 2022. Rodgers signed a three-year contract with the Packers in March worth $150.8 million, putting an end to the rumors and speculation surrounding his future.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The Aaron Rodgers contract numbers are in. What did we learn? The #Packers QB committed to at least two seasons, maybe more, and he'll earn $62M per year over the first two new years. $50M per year over the first three. Big money. From @GMFB: The Aaron Rodgers contract numbers are in. What did we learn? The #Packers QB committed to at least two seasons, maybe more, and he'll earn $62M per year over the first two new years. $50M per year over the first three. Big money. https://t.co/X7NlB4wcgz

Green Bay has been hosting off-season workouts and their star quarterback has been absent, but quarterback coach Tom Clements is not concerned by Rodgers' no-show. Speaking at a news conference, Clements believes Rodgers doesn't need to attend their off-season workouts and that he will be ready once training camp begins. He said:

"Aaron doesn't need reps at this time of year. Obviously, it'd be nice to have him here, but he's seen these things a thousand times and he'll be ready to go when training camps start."

The Packers have OTA's scheduled for the weeks of May 23rd, May 30th, and June 13th, as well as one mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 7th, 8th, and 9th. We will likely see Rodgers turn out for training on those dates.

Clements also spoke about why training camp is great for rookies regardless of what quarterback they work with. He said:

"I think it's best for them to learn what's going on so they're ready to go in training camp. Because this time of year, they're learning, making mistakes, learning from their mistakes, so hopefully when training camp comes they're ready to do their best, and I think that they'll be enough time at that time for Aaron to work with them."

He concluded by saying:

"He's (Rodgers) just at a different stage of his career now where he's taking care of himself and working on what he thinks he needs to work on physically. And he looked good when I saw him, so he'll be ready to go."

The Packers will have a new-look offense come the start of the 2022 season and will need a wide receiver to step up and fill the shoes of Davante Adams following his trade in the off-season to the Las Vegas Raiders.

What can we expect from the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers in 2022?

There's no doubt there will be external pressure on the Packers in 2022 to put together a deep playoff run. Head coach Matt LaFleur will also have his own demands on the team to be successful and with Rodgers returning, they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Extending Jaire Alexander's contract was a huge positive for Green Bay in terms of the defensive side of the ball, but the big question mark is the offense, particularly who will become Rodgers' new go-to receiver.

They selected Christian Watson in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he joins Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard as Green Bay's receiving trio. We will get the first look at this offense on September 11, when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

Edited by John Maxwell