Packers QB Jordan Love gets candid on impact of not having No. 1 receiver

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has opened up on the impact of having a wide receiver room where nobody is the undisputed number one and thinks it is a net positive for the team. He told the Packers' website that it's good that he can only focus on the play and not have to worry about who he's throwing to. That leads to spreading the ball more as the quarterback as he said:

"I think you don't have to have a No. 1 receiver. I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas."

Jordan Love also said that not having one top wide receiver is more difficult for the defense to cover.

Green Bay fans, who saw two MVP seasons from Aaron Rodgers falter in the playoffs because blocking Davante Adams could handicap the offensive output, will wholeheartedly agree. Their current starting quarterback continued:

"I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."

Jordan Love praises the versatility of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, et al

Jordan Love also highlighted the versatility the Packers' current wide receiver corps has, where any player can play any position. This makes things extra hard for the opposing defensive coordinator, as the quarterback noted,

"You can plug any of these guys at any position and they'll go out there and make plays. I think a little of that was proven last year.

"We had different guys injured throughout the season and guys had to move around a little bit, play some different spots that they might not have been used to, so I definitely think that is the case."

He then said that it's up to the coaches and the quarterback to, therefore, use them in the best way possible, adding:

"You look at these guys, each person has their own skill set and what they do great. That's the key, is trying to find that and put them in the best position to be successful."

Jordan Love and his wide receivers certainly made good on their promise last season, making it to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs in his first year as the starter. It remains to be seen if they can go even better this season.