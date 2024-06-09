Packers QB Jordan Love gets candid on impact of not having No. 1 receiver

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Packers QB Jordan Love gets candid on impact of not having No. 1 receiver

Packers QB Jordan Love gets candid on impact of not having No. 1 receiver

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 09, 2024 21:29 GMT
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Packers QB Jordan Love gets candid on impact of not having No. 1 receiver

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has opened up on the impact of having a wide receiver room where nobody is the undisputed number one and thinks it is a net positive for the team. He told the Packers' website that it's good that he can only focus on the play and not have to worry about who he's throwing to. That leads to spreading the ball more as the quarterback as he said:

"I think you don't have to have a No. 1 receiver. I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas."

Jordan Love also said that not having one top wide receiver is more difficult for the defense to cover.

Green Bay fans, who saw two MVP seasons from Aaron Rodgers falter in the playoffs because blocking Davante Adams could handicap the offensive output, will wholeheartedly agree. Their current starting quarterback continued:

also-read-trending Trending
"I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."

Jordan Love praises the versatility of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, et al

Jordan Love also highlighted the versatility the Packers' current wide receiver corps has, where any player can play any position. This makes things extra hard for the opposing defensive coordinator, as the quarterback noted,

"You can plug any of these guys at any position and they'll go out there and make plays. I think a little of that was proven last year.
"We had different guys injured throughout the season and guys had to move around a little bit, play some different spots that they might not have been used to, so I definitely think that is the case."

He then said that it's up to the coaches and the quarterback to, therefore, use them in the best way possible, adding:

"You look at these guys, each person has their own skill set and what they do great. That's the key, is trying to find that and put them in the best position to be successful."

Jordan Love and his wide receivers certainly made good on their promise last season, making it to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs in his first year as the starter. It remains to be seen if they can go even better this season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी