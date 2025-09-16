Packers rookie Matthew Golden hard launches girlfriend on Instagram with heartwarming message on her birthday

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden posted a sweet photo on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. He was hugging his girlfriend on a beach with white sand and blue skies.
"Happy Birthday. ❤️🎉 Enjoy ya day I love u 💘," Golden wrote.
The picture with his girlfriend was from June.
Two months after being picked by the Packers on April 24, Golden posted vacation photos with her. She had her back to the camera in one of them.
"Gods Gift 💫💕 1 LÓVÈ," Golden wrote.
Golden caught two passes for 16 yards and was not used much in the offense in his first NFL game against the Lions on Sept. 7. He had a minor ankle issue but returned to practice before Week 2.
Golden did not catch any passes but ran the ball twice for 15 yards and returned one punt for minus-2 yards versus the Commanders on Thursday. If not for the defender who made a great play to stop him, Golden could've scored a touchdown.
He is still finding his place in the team’s crowded wide receiver group. However, with Jayden Reed injured, Golden might get more chances in Week 3.
His playing time went up from 48% in Week 1 to 59% in Week 2, just behind Romeo Doubs.
Matthew Golden made a heartwarming move for his grandmother
Matthew Golden was picked at No. 23 by the Green Bay Packers in April. He signed a four-year $17.5 million fully guaranteed rookie deal with a $9.4 million signing bonus.
In a short documentary shared by Golden on his Instagram account in August, he was asked what he planned to buy first with his deal.
"Definitely get my grandma a house,” Golden said. "We lost our property a couple years ago and it would be a blessing to be able to get that back for my family.”
Golden did not always have a home growing up, which made his childhood tough. Additionally, his old home was in bad shape and too expensive to fix, so he teamed up with REMAX to find a better one for his grandma.
When he walked her to the front door of her new house, he called it a “full circle moment.”
