Packers safety Xavier McKinney voices major complaint after DPOY snub: "Crazy work"

On Thursday, the NFL announced the five-man shortlist for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award. The list featured some high-profile players, but in some cases, worthy candidates were arguably omitted.

Among the conversation for DPOY are Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the favorite to win the coveted prize, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and former winner of the award T.J. Watt and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end and the league's sack leader Trey Hendrickson. Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Baun are also in the running.

While every candidate is deserving of the nomination, Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney wasn't too pleased about the list. He voiced his frustration on X about no player in his position being nominated for the honor, writing:

"No safety nominees on [Defensive Player of the Year]. Crazy work."

The lack of safety representation in the top-five list is a bit surprising considering 11 of the 18 players with at least four interceptions this season play in that position.

The top two on the picks list, Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph (9) and McKinney (8) are also safeties. It's not hard to understand why the Packers star was upset about no safety being nominated for the Defensive Player of the Year award, especially with how game-changing turnovers can be.

Has a safety ever won the Defensive Player of the Year award?

The Defensive Player of the Year award is often reserved for defensive linemen and linebackers. Cornerbacks and safeties are rarely handed the coveted prize. In the 53-year history of the award, linebackers have won it 17 times, defensive ends 15 times, defensive tackles 10 times, and cornerbacks six times. Only five safeties have been named the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The last player to win the prize was Steelers icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu in 2010. Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed and two-time First-Team All-Pro Bob Sanders are the only other safeties to win the award in the 21st century.

No safety has finished in the top three of the Defensive Player of the Year voting since 2016. The last player to achieve the feat was former New York Giants star Landon Collins, who finished third behind Khalil Mack and Von Miller in the 2016 race for the coveted prize.

