Packers seeking "cleaner situation" with Jordan Love's contract after Aaron Rodgers, claims NFL insider

In an ideal world, the Green Bay Packers would have extended starting quarterback Jordan Love for nine figures and for at least five years by now. This is after he led them to the Divisional Round in the first season without Aaron Rodgers.

Obviously, though, it is yet to happen. And ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler provided an update on the situation on Friday's episode of SportsCenter:

“(General manager) Brian Gutekunst wants to get something done before training camp. Probably a little bit of pressure on him after the way Aaron Rodgers’ situation went years ago. They want a cleaner situation for his contract.”

These echo recent comments Gutekunst made on 97.3 The Game:

“We’re in those conversations right now. The nice part about this is none of these things are always easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this done before training camp for sure. Both parties want to get a contract extension done.”

Love, meanwhile, is confident that he would be extended by the time pre-season camp begins, on July 22, saying:

“It’s what I’ve heard.”

Packers also need to figure out Kenny Clark's future

As it turns out, the Packers' contract woes go beyond Jordan Love. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is also entering the final year of his contract, one that he signed back in 2020.

Drafted 27th overall in 2016, the three-time Pro Bowler has since become one of the team's longest-tenured players and their defensive leader. And like Love, he is confident that he will continue wearing green and gold beyond 2025.

Speaking during the mandatory minicamp, he said:

"It's still ongoing, but they're talking... I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the organization. Hopefully everything will work out.

He later elaborated:

“I’m getting a good vibe... I’m optimistic about it, it’s been great talks, hasn’t been anything I’ve had an issue with, so I’ve got confidence it’s going to get done.

“My work ethic, my play, my track record, I don’t have to explain that, everything speaks for itself. It is what it is, all that stuff speaks for itself.”

Brian Gutekunst also seems to agree, telling Cheesehead TV:

"We would love to keep Kenny around... I think that's something as we go forward here that we're going to look to see if we can do."

Clark has 379 tackles (216 solo) and 34 sacks in his career. Last season, he recorded 51 tackles (26 solo) and eight sacks.