There has been a lot of talk about an Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets. The conversation started when the four-time NFL MVP admitted on 'The Pat McAfee Show' his intention to play for the AFC East team.

However, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari opened up an alternative to Rodgers’ fate in the 2023 NFL season. In his recent guest appearance on the 'Bussin’ With The Boys' podcast, the three-time Pro Bowler said:

“The Packers are rebuilding whether you think so or not. Could they be good, I don't know. More people are going to think they're [the Packers] going to be more bad than good, right? That's fair to say.”

“Then, they'll [the Packers] will say, 'We're going to suck anyways, we want what we want, and we're not going to bend to anyone, so we'll just eat it [Aaron Rodgers' contract]. Stay unretired, we'll pay you [Rodgers].”

“We don't care because if we're going to do it our way, it's going to be on our terms. If not, what are we going to be Super Bowl contenders anyways? We'll eat it, you [Rodgers] can hang on the side, pay you [Rodgers] your money, we'll suck anyways, and get the [high draft] picks."

Bakhtiari is seemingly suggesting that the Packers will pay Aaron Rodgers to remain on the active roster while Jordan Love becomes the starter. It’s a huge gamble, considering that Rodgers will have a $31.6 million cap hit in 2023. However, that option is possibly better than absorbing his $99 million dead cap. Those numbers are part of the three-year, $150 million extension he signed last offseason.

The Jets are gonna hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will take slightly less than they want" ~ #PMSLive "The Aaron Rodgers trade all comes down to that 13th overall pick in the draft..The Jets are gonna hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will take slightly less than they want" ~ @Espngreeny "The Aaron Rodgers trade all comes down to that 13th overall pick in the draft..The Jets are gonna hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will take slightly less than they want" ~ @Espngreeny #PMSLive https://t.co/COZiBLznFh

Without Rodgers, the Packers might struggle, earning them an early first-round pick in 2024. Green Bay also has the leverage because Rodgers has made his intentions clear. The Jets also desperately needed a quarterback after waving the white flag on Zach Wilson.

With the two teams still at an impasse, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman wrote that the Packers might not be looking for multiple first-round picks for Rodgers. Instead, a source with inside knowledge shared that the Packers would like to get New York’s 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Getting that selection gives Green Bay two picks in the top 15.

Aaron Rodgers will eventually play in New York, per Bakhtiari’s opinion

The three-time Pro Bowler made the assumption that Rodgers will switch teams in 2023. The podcast’s co-host and Bakhtiari’s fellow offensive lineman Taylor Lewan asked:

“Have you gotten tired being asked about Aaron Rodgers?”

Bakhtiari struggled to find a response before saying:

“It’s been like that my whole career…Kudos to him. He’s always talked about, very mysterious, and he kinda likes that. But, honestly it’s been kinda chill now as of late. He’s been a Jet now so…”

Lewan and Will Compton shockingly tried to confirm the news, but Bakhtiari responded:

“I mean, he’s gonna be. What else is gonna happen?”

The Packers selected Bakhtiari in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has earned five All-Pro selections since protecting Rodgers’ blind side. However, he is working his way back to full strength after being limited to 12 games in the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers finished the 2022 season with arguably his worst performance in a half-decade. He had 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Packers also missed the playoffs in his 18th season with an 8-9 record.

