"I think Pat is unbelievably good. But A-Rod is on a whole different level" - Packers star picks between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes

Superstar status is hard to achieve in the NFL. When it comes to quarterbacks, you'd be hard pressed to find many bigger names than Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. We could have a discussion about the cream of the quarterback crop in the NFL. But who better to gauge their quality than the receivers who catch their passes?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins was thrown a curveball early in the preseason. His teammate Randall Cobb posed a particularly difficult question to the Packers' new receiver. Cobb asked who was better, Mahomes or Rodgers. Watkins said:

"I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole different level."

Watkins was recently reminded of his words and the Packers receiver chose to double down on his verdict:

"He's amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everyone in place. I've been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers."

It's pertinent to note, however, that Patrick Mahomes has been a starter for only four years. In that time, he has been to two Super Bowls, winning one against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season.

Aaron Rodgers is not the first superstar QB that Sammy Watkins has played with

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Sammy Watkins spent three successful years with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He was part of their Super Bowl winning campaign in the 2019 season. He played some good football with Mahomes. The receiver racked up 288 receiving yards and a touchdown in the playoffs during their Super Bowl run. With the Chiefs, Watkins recorded 806 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.

That chapter, of course, is behind Watkins now. He spent last year with another superstar quarterback in Lamar Jackson. He suffered an injury-riddled season with the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with career lows in receptions (27) and receiving yards (394). Watkins signed a one-year deal with Green Bay and is looking to revive his career.

The main concern for Green Bay is his injury history. Watkins has missed 30 games over the past seven seasons and hasn't played a full campaign since his rookie year (2014 season).

We will see how he gets on when the season kicks off in a few weeks time.

