Packers star sends Davante Adams 5-word message with Jets WR rumored to be surplus to requirements

Super Bowl 59 is officially done and dusted after the Kansas City Chiefs got their behinds handed to them in front of the nation against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Attention will now swiftly turn to the upcoming NFL combine at the end of the month, followed by the 2025 NFL draft at the end of April.

Before the draft, however, more than a few stars are expected to be on the move. Teams can officially start making trades on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET since that day is the start of the league calendar. Merely one season after an in-season trade to the New York Jets, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to be on the move once again.

While Adams has reportedly made it known he would like to stay on the West Coast, one man who is intent on recruiting him is Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.

On Tuesday, Nixon penned a 5-word recruitment pitch for Adams on social media.

"Yo Tae pull bac up," Nixon wrote on X.

Why is Davante Adams expected to leave the Jets?

Following a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Adams signed a mammoth five-year extension worth $140 million. Adams did not restructure the final two years of that deal, which means he will be on the Jets' books for $35.64 million in 2025 and 2026.

With the Jets not expected to bring Aaron Rodgers back to kick off the Aaron Glenn era, the franchise appears to be intent on turning the page on what was a thoroughly disappointing season.

Adams will also be 33 in December this year and doesn't exactly fit the Jets' timeline since they will have to start afresh at quarterback. As things stand, Adams can still redo the deal or simply wait until the Jets cut him before free agency begins on March 12.

Adams is not expected to be short of suitors in 2025. Several WR-needy teams like the Washington Commanders, LA Chargers and Denver Broncos are expected to throw their hat in the ring if and when Adams is available this summer.

