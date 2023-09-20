Sean Payton seems to be unhappy with his quarterback, Russell Wilson, but the way the Denver Broncos head coach is going about it has started to rankle James Jones.

The head coach said that his quarterback has to be sharper and they will give him a wristband, if needed. That is hardly an endorsement of his player and Jones had enough. He stated that he was beginning to feel bad for Russell Wilson, saying,

"I'm starting to feel bad for Russ. I mean everything's starting to fall on Russ' shoulders. I understand you are the quarterback but I ain't seen a head coach do this to like a superstar quarterback. And I understand Russell Wilson the way he played last year. But he's earned the right to be called a superstar quarterback in this league."

Beyond backing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, James Jones also lambasted Sean Payton for claiming to take responsibility but also pointing out Russell Wilson's flaws when things are not working. He continued,

"Sean Payton this is the third-fourth time he's come out and really said comments like this to really hint that kind of Russ is not my guy. If this thing goes south, Russ is not my guy… You stood up there and you say I got to do better and all that but then you say you know Russ got to get the play in faster or we might need a wristband that's letting the world know that hey it might be a little bit too complicated for us."

James Jones blames Sean Payton's defense more than Russell Wilson

James Jones also said that the reason for the Broncos' latest loss, that put them down 0-2 in the season, lies with the defense. He argued that the offense scored 33 points, which should be sufficient to win a game. But the defense conceded 35 points against the Washington Commaders and the head coach, instead of focusing there, chose to throw his quarterback under the bus. He added,

"This is Russell Wilson's first year (under Sean Payton). So you standing up there saying that stuff kind of putting all the blame on, he just scored 33. right and I know you lost both games but for me as a head coach you can't keep doing that to Russ man."

James Jones has experience of the game as a former Super Bowl winner and makes some good points. However, both Payton and Wilson are championship winners too. At the moment, it is hard to figure out who is the most to blame in this whole mess.