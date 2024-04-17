Packers Super Bowl champion lays concerns for Brock Purdy amid disgruntled Brandon Aiyuk's uncertain future 

Brandon Aiyuk has been a key component of the San Francisco 49ers' current window of contention. In 2023, he set a career-high 1,342 receiving yards from 75 catches and helped the team return to the Super Bowl, where they would lose 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

But that may end soon, as he recently requested a trade amidst a lack of progress in contract negotiations. For former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-winning wide receiver James Jones, a parting of ways will represent a major blow for Brock Purdy.

He said Tuesday on FS1's "SPEAK":

"I am worried about him... Brandon Aiyuk brings what Davante Adams brings, what Justin Jefferson brings, what Amari Cooper brings – and that is the ability to run great routes and get instant separation. When a quarterback sees that, that is what makes a quarterback better on a lot of these timing routes.

"And when you lose that type of player, now you're trying to either go into the draft or free agency to find a guy that can do some of those things... It will definitely be a huge adjustment for Brock Purdy if Brandon Aiyuk is not out there."

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors: Steelers clear favorites to land disgruntled 49ers wideout

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch hope that Brandon Aiyuk stays. After all, they want to keep their offensive core intact for another Super Bowl run, even as their defense suffers multiple losses, most notably linemen like Arik Armstead and Chase Young.

But if a parting of ways is inevitable, there seems to be one obvious destination – the Pittsburgh Steelers, with BetOnline giving them the smallest odds of seven possible destinations:

On paper, it makes much sense. The new team of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields desperately needs another credible wideout besides George Pickens after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and releasing Allen Robinson II.

Their next-most prolific receiver after Pickens and Johnson in 2023 was running back Jaylen Warren, who had 370 yards from 61 receptions. Robinson, Calvin Austin III and Miles Boykin combined for just 477 from 54 – somehow fewer than tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington (536 from 91).

Aiyuk could immediately solve all that, giving the Steelers another deep threat and lifting some of the burden from those names above.

