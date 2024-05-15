Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns prepare for yet another ride together for the 2024 NFL season. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is returning from a season-ending injury he suffered last November.

Watson has not played a full season with the Browns since his $230 million move from Houston in 2022. Injuries and suspensions have kept him on the sidelines the past two years. But time could be running out for Watson.

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV champion James Jones believes that pressure is high on the 28-year-old to perform this season. Speaking on FS1's "Speak," Jones said the Browns will look to move Watson if he fails to deliver in 2024.

"If you do not play well, he gonna be out of there ... If you come in here and you're not available and you are not playing at a high level, Deshaun Watson is gonna be gone. I don't know, if he has another bad season, how many teams is gonna give him an opportunity."

Jones doubts if Watson will even find an opportunity with another team if the Browns decide to look elsewhere next season.

"Deshaun Watson, if we really, truly keeping it 100, he's been one of the worst quarterbacks in our league ... All we can say is, eventually the Houston dude gonna come back. Maybe the Houston dude gone ... because I have seen zero flashes of it. Not a run, not a throw, zero flashes of that dude."

2024 NFL season will be a do-or-die for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns Quarterback

Deshaun Watson will enter the 2024 season as one of the quarterbacks with high pressure to perform. A 39-year-old Joe Flacco, with no professional practice prior to signing with Cleveland last year, replaced him and took the team to the postseason.

The Browns will expect more from their $230 million quarterback, who has only played 12 games in the last two years. While off-field controversies and injuries have played a part, it doesn't take away from the fact that he's been unavailable.

In the 12 games he's played, Watson has thrown for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 81.7. The Browns will definitely want more from a healthy Watson this year.

They are expected to have one of the toughest schedules of the 2024 NFL season, which will start against the Dallas Cowboys at home as their season opener.

Do you think Watson will have a comeback season in 2024? Let us know in the comments.