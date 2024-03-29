Marvin Harrison Jr. skipped his Pro Day but that did not sit well with former Packers Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, James Jones. Speaking with Colin Cowherd, he said,

"I don't like this at all. I truly don't."

Chastising the NFL Draft prospect, Jones said he recognized his talent. But he did not accept that his talent is better than someone like Calvin Johnson, a Hall-of-Famer who the former Packers wideout contended was better in college. Taking the former Lions legend as an example, Jones pointed out that even he attended his Pro Day. He added,

"And it's been a lot of dudes like that. Calvin Johnson was like that. And if we really keep it a 100, Calvin Johnson was better than you (Marvin Harrison Jr.) in college. Calvin Johnson had a pro day. You know, it's a lot of dudes that have your talent, if not better talent that still did the Pro Day to show the scouts that what y'all see on film, that ain't nothing. Watch when y'all see me out here at my pro day."

James Jones accepts Marvin Harrison Jr. probably top WR in draft but questions competitive nature

James Jones said that Marvin Harrison Jr.'s decision to not turn up to his Pro Day and leave the scouts' decision to what they have seen so far on the tapes showed a remarkable lack of competitiveness. The retired wide receiver also said that he was alright with him missing the Combines, saying,

"And I'm cool that you're not working out at the Combine. But for me, where's the competitive nature? You probably gonna be the first receiver off the board, but show us that you got a little competitive nature."

Marvin Harrison Jr. knows that he is highly rated there was talk earlier, before the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields and positioned to draft a quarterback, that he might be the first overall pick. While some drafts have seen him supplanted by Malik Nabers, he knows that he will still be one of the top players to go. In fact, he might even think that falling a little to a better team might not be a bad idea.

Coupled with all such considerations is that he might not want to get a niggle or a bruise on Pro Day when he knows his draft value. Due to all these factors, he might have been hesitant to come out again but James Jones is buying none of these excuses.