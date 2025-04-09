Tucker Kraft has emerged as an important weapon for the Green Bay Packers in his first two seasons. The third-round tight end has 1,062 yards and nine touchdowns since 2023, turning into a safe blanket for quarterback Jordan Love as the wide receiver group develops.

For his third season in the league, he has different plans. Kraft wants to take more leadership on the Packers' offensive plans for the upcoming season, especially as the team shifts to a higher use of 12 personnel packages.

He understands that the tight ends will have a bigger role to play:

“More words, not just head butts, and then going into our two-tight end packages we moved this year," Kraft said. "We're gonna have to find ways to spread that wealth around, because the tight end room, we're gonna be relied on heavily this year. I feel like we always have that, you know, the coach expects us to play a perfect game. And we'll have two tight ends going into year three.”

Jayden Reed was the only receiver who had more yards than Kraft during the 2024 season (857). Another tight end who's expected to feature more in Green Bay is Luke Musgrave, who suffered from injuries in 2024 and played just a small part.

Matt LaFleur praises Tucker Kraft's impact during the league's annual meeting

The tight end has become a valuable piece of the offense, and the head coach recognizes how much he enables the Packers to do when he's on the field. During the NFL's annual meeting in late March, LaFleur praised Kraft:

“I think there’s some things we can do schematically with him that maybe we haven’t done in the past, so that’s why I’m excited to get everybody back and try to implement some of the ideas that we got from watching tape and collectively as a staff. Because there is one thing that is evident when you watch: When Tuck gets the ball, usually good things happen.

Green Bay will hope to find a more productive offense for the upcoming season. With no wide receiver reaching the 900-yard mark and with Jordan Love struggling with injuries, the team's season ended in the Wild Card Round.

