Packers vs Giants injury report for Week 14 MNF: Latest on Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, Tyrod Taylor and more

Tonight's two Monday Night Football games will conclude Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants game is one of the two matchups.

The Packers appear to have found their rhythm after going through a difficult period, where they lost five of six games; their most recent win was an astounding 27-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers. During their stretch of three straight victories, quarterback Jordan Love was outstanding, passing for 857 yards, eight scores and zero interceptions.

The Packers will have a chance to make it four straight wins against the Giants, who should be pumped up after winning their last two games and will be primed to go following a bye week.

Green Bay Packers injury report for Week 14 Monday Night Football

Against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Packers have ruled out two players.

Due to a shoulder ailment, cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has missed the previous four games, will miss another game, as he was unable to participate fully in practice this week.

It should not be shocking that wide receiver Christian Watson is the other Packer who has been ruled out. The receiver sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of Green Bay's victory over Kansas City, and as a result, missed all three of this week's practices.

Linebacker Quay Walker is another player who's likely missing the key Week 14 game due to a shoulder injury. Walker's status on the most recent Packers injury report is "doubtful," suggesting that he may miss all the action.

It's still uncertain if S Darnell Savage and CB Eric Stokes will be able to play at MetLife Stadium after the Packers labeled them as "questionable." Aaron Jones, the running back, is likewise marked as "questionable," but Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported on Monday that Jones isn't expected to play.

Aaron Jones' injury status for MNF

In Week 12, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers suffered an MCL injury and required assistance to leave the field. Despite the fact that the injury kept him out of the last two weeks' wins against the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, there was hope that he may play against the Giants after returning to practice earlier in the week.

Due to his limited practice attendance on both Thursday and Friday, Jones is rated as "questionable". According to Monday's report from Tom Pelissero, the running back won't be able to play in Week 14, though.

Jones has only played seven games this season due to injuries, running for 245 yards on 66 rushes and two touchdowns and producing 19 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Christian Watson's injury status for MNF

Wide receiver Christian Watson will not be available for the Packers against the Giants. Watson's hamstring issue from last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs has forced him out, per the Packers' most recent injury report before the Week 14's encounter.

Since joining the NFL in 2022, Watson has had hamstring issues. Due to an identical injury, he missed the first three games of this season. Even though he has been available for the last nine games, he will miss another one.

AJ Dillon's injury status for MNF

Green Bay running back AJ Dillon is expected to play against the New York Giants. He appears to still be dealing with a groin issue that almost kept him out of the Week 13 game but participated fully in practice on Saturday.

Before recording a full practice session on Saturday, Dillon only practiced in limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. He should play against the Giants, as the pattern of practice he logged this week is similar to the one he had last week.

Jayden Reed's injury status for MNF

Ahead of Week 14, Jayden Reed participated in practice on a limited basis on the three practice days. On Saturday, though, the receiver was listed as not having any injury designation.

With WR Christian Watson declared out against the New York Giants, Reed is expected to start and will likely be expected to carry the load when it comes to making big plays, much like he did consistently early in the season.

With at least four receptions in as many consecutive games, Reed has been a key component of Green Bay's recent winning streak. It's undeniable that quarterback Jordan Love enjoys finding the rookie to catch passes, and as a result, the targets Reed will continue to acquire will only grow in value.

New York Giants injury report for Week 14 Monday Night Football

Six players appeared on the New York Giants' recent injury report. Only one has been ruled out for their Week 14 game, one more than the Green Bay Packers, for the Monday Night Football game.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal has been ruled out, as he missed practice the entire week. For the home game at MetLife Stadium, TE Daniel Bellinger, WR Paris Campbell, DL Dexter Lawrence, DL A'Shawn Robinson, and LB Isaiah Simmons are listed as "questionable."

It's anticipated that all these players with questionable tags will be game-time decisions.

Tyrod Taylor's injury status for MNF

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants is on injured reserve ahead of Week 14's game against the Green Bay Packers. However, he doesn't have any injury designation in the team's last injury report.

Taylor also recorded full participation in all the sessions throughout the week. It should be noted, though, that New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has made it clear that Tommy DeVito will take the QB1 role for Week 14.

It means that Taylor will take a place on the bench, as he's activated from injured reserve before the game.