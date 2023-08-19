Today, the Green Bay Packers will face the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2023 preseason.

The Patriots enter today's contest 0-1 while the Packers enter today 1-0. Last week, the Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 36-19 while the New England Patriots lost 20-9 to the Houston Texans.

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe got most of the action, attempting 14 passes. Rookie QB Malik Cunningham rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Rodney Randle Jr. recorded eight tackles while Daniel Ekuale recorded a sack.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Love saw action last week completing 7-out-of-10 and a touchdown. Sean Clifford saw a lot of action, completing 20-out-of-26 for 208 yards and a touchdown, and two interceptions. Running back Emanuel Wilson ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams played much of their starters last week and plan on playing their starters again this week. The Packers plan to play their starters more, which could be the reason why they are the favorite entering today's game.

The two teams will have a good idea of how to prepare for one another as the two participated in joint practices this week.

The Patriots enter today's game as two-and-a-half-point underdogs via FanDuel. They are +135 Moneyline while the Packers are -160. The total over/under for points is set at 37.5.

Preseason games are always tough to predict, but it's safer to go with the home team.

Prediction: Packers.

How to watch Packers vs. Patriots

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals during Week 1 of the preseason

Today's game between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots will begin at 8:00 PM ET at Lambeau Field.

There will be five other night games tonight with one more game on Sunday and Monday to close out this week.

Here is more information on how fans can watch and stream today's game:

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Tv Channel: There will be 22 stations broadcasting the Packers-Patriots game, much of them being in the Mid-Western region of the country. Some of the local stations include: NBC 26 (Green Bay), NBC 4 (Milwaukee), ABC 27 (Madison), ABC 9 (Wausau), ABC 18 (Eau Claire), ABC 19 (La Crosse), FOX 21 (Duluth/Superior)

The local New England stations include: CBS 4 (Boston), CW 64 (Providence), NBC 22 (Springfield, MA), ABC 9 (Manchester, NH), ABC 8 (Portland ME), CBS 3

Streaming options: NFL+

The Packers will face the Seattle Seahawks to close out their preseason while the Patriots will face the Tennessee Titans on the road.

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 21 votes