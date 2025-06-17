Packers WR Christian Watson's wife Lakyn Adkins Watson announces pregnancy  

On June 16, Christian Watson's wife, Lakyn Adkins Watson, shared exciting news on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together. She posted the announcement on Instagram with happy photos. One of her baby bump and another of her and Christian together.
“We can’t wait to meet you sweet boy ," Lakyn wrote as the caption.
Their pregnancy announcement comes just over a year after their wedding.
Looking back, they met in their first year of college at North Dakota State University. Christian asked Lakyn to marry him in April 2022.
Two years later, they got married at Stone Mountain Estates in Malibu, California.
"It was exactly what we were looking for," Christian said in an interview with People.
"We are team for life," He added.
"Spending time together at home is one of my favorite things [that we do] together," Christian shared.
Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone's sister sent 1-word message to Christian Watson's wife
As soon as Lakyn Adkins Watson shared the big news, Ronna Stone, the sister of Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone, replied.
She wrote "CONGRATULATIONS🥹😍❤️" under the Instagram post.
Ronna used to be a track and field star at the University of Oregon. She is also the daughter of Ron Stone, a former NFL player who won two Super Bowls.
Christian Watson's wife, Lakyn, announced the pregnancy news amid Packers WR's trade rumors
Christian Watson’s name is being talked about for a possible trade, especially to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The speculation started after CBS Sports mentioned that the Packers might trade him. That said, Christian's past injuries and the many wide receivers on the team could make them want to trade him.
Watson is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the final game of the 2024 season. In the meantime, newcomers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams have impressed, potentially making Watson expendable if the Packers explore trade options.
Moreover, the Steelers, with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, could be a good new team for him because Rodgers and Watson worked well together in 2022.
