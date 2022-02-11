"People had to make it bigger than what it was" - Packers star defends Aaron Rodgers' anti-vaccine stance

In a recent interview with The Spun, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spoke out in support of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his anti-vaccination stance.

Valdes-Scantling was asked what it was like playing with Rodgers, considering the quarterback was the focal point of many offseason trade rumors and COVID controversy.

The fourth-year receiver said the Packers signal caller was never actually the focal point. He asserted that people made Rodgers' stance on COVID a bigger issue than it was:

"I mean, he wasn’t really the focal point of conversation. You guys just needed something to talk about with Aaron, so anything he said, people had to make it bigger than what it was.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling thanked Rodgers on social media, calling him "my quarterback and my friend."

The receiver also mentioned that everything revolves around the 38-year-old quarterback, whether Rodgers likes it or not. Valdes-Scantling also stated that Rodgers doesn’t have an inflated ego, and that he’s going to stand up for his beliefs:

“There were a lot of guys around the league who didn’t want to get vaccinated and it wasn’t that big of a deal. But, because it’s Aaron Rodgers, everything has to revolve around him. That’s not the type of person that he is. He doesn’t have a huge ego. He’s not self-centered. But obviously he has a voice and he’s going to stand up for stuff that he believes in."

He concluded his comments by saying that the talk about the Green Bay quarterback didn’t impact the team. Rodgers' issues off the field had zero impact on how he plays the game:

"It had no effect on us as a team. He came out there and is still gonna win MVP. Obviously, he’s still the best in the league no matter what he decides to do on his personal time. It has no effect on how he plays football."

Back in Week Nine versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Rodgers missed the start of the game after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Under the NFL’s policies at the time, vaccinated players had a chance to play if they tested negative twice.

In Week Nine versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the game.



At a preseason press conference, when asked about his vaccination status, Rodgers had replied: "Yeah, I've been immunized."

In the end, he was ruled out of the matchup, leading many to question his vaccination status. At a preseason press conference in August last year, Rodgers answered a question with respect to his vaccination status. He replied, saying, "Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

Valdes-Scantling with the Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Florida. He started 10 games in his rookie season, recording 38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns that season.

Valdes-Scantling said the Packers "definitely" want him back next season, and that he wants to return even if Aaron Rodgers is not the quarterback.

In 2020, Valdes-Scantling led the NFL in receiving yards per reception with 20.8 yards. He had 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns this season.

