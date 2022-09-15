"Every time I watch him play I'm like 'What is he doing?'" - Golf sensation Paige Spiranac rips into Carson Wentz, labels him 'overrated'

Paige Spiranac's online presence and opinions are as strong as you would expect them to be. The golfer never shies away from speaking candidly, be it golf, private matters, or the NFL. This week, Spiranac took a dig at QB Carson Wentz.

Spiranac, who retired from professional golf in 2016, has earned recognition as a social media star. Currently boasting over three million followers on Instagram, Spiranac also focuses on her YouTube channel, podcast, and Twitter. Wentz, currently with the Washington Commanders, is in his seventh NFL season.

During the latest episode of Playing a Round with Paige Renee, Spiranac called out Wentz for his game. The 29-year-old often dedicates one part of her podcast to NFL, reviewing the week while focusing on a few players.

"Wentz is overrated. I don't get the hype. I just, every time I watch him play, I'm like, 'What he doing?'"

Spiranac also commented on the Commanders and how she might continue calling them the Washington Football Team.

The conversation continued on to other teams and athletes. Paige Spiranac complimented Patrick Mahomes, while also praising the Buffalo Bills' performance at the opener.

The Commanders won 28-22 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will play the Detroit Lions next.

Which NFL team does Paige Spiranac support?

Though she extensively covers the entire NFL week, Spiranac is a true Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She is often seen posting about the team on social media, even sporting team apparel from time to time.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac NFL Draft day! Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho NFL Draft day! Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho👀 https://t.co/c5PDdTI31O

Paige Spiranac has also spoken about supporting the Buffalo Bills. During the podcast, she spoke about the Super Bowl, claiming that the Bills might win this season.

In fact, she even tried to jinx other NFL teams this season. She started by wearing a Los Angeles Rams top before the season opener, wondering if that was the cause for their loss.

Bass Pro Shops Legends Of Golf - Round Two

Spiranac even spoke about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. With the couple being a hot topic even as the season began, the golfer mentioned their reported rift and divorce rumors.

As the season heats up, one can only expect more predictions and views from the former professional golfer.

